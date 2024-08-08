Israeli blitz on Norway: Tel Aviv diplomats barred from Palestinian affairs

As part of Israel's diplomatic blitz on Norway following its unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state , Foreign Minister Israel Katz announced on Thursday that Israel is revoking the status that allows the Norwegian diplomatic team to operate in the Palestinian Authority (PA), effectively halting all representation by the Norwegian embassy in Israel concerning the Palestinian governing body.

Norway’s chargé d'affaires was summoned to the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, where he was handed a diplomatic note informing him of the decision. The Norwegian embassy in Israel had been operating with a team of eight diplomats whose sole responsibility was representing Norway to the PA.

Norway leads the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee, which coordinates international aid to the PA, and this decision could severely impact its efforts to secure continued support.

The directive to strip Norwegian diplomats of their status takes immediate effect, and the diplomatic status of the eight who are focused solely on this role from the Tel Aviv embassy will be revoked within a week.

"There is a price for anti-Israel behavior. Instead of fighting Palestinian terrorism after October 7 and supporting Israel in its battle against the Iranian axis of evil, Norway chose to reward Hamas murderers and rapists by recognizing a Palestinian state. But they didn't stop there—they also joined the baseless lawsuit against us at the ICC," Foreign Minister Katz said.

"Norway is pursuing a unilateral policy on the Palestinian issue and will therefore be distanced from it. I have ordered the cessation of all representation by the Norwegian embassy in Israel concerning the Palestinian Authority. Those who attack us and adopt a one-sided policy against us will pay a price."

This marks another punitive measure Israel has taken against Norway, partly in response to radical statements made by its Foreign Minister, Espen Barth Eide, against Israel.

On Wednesday, Israel decided to cancel the escrow arrangement with Norway regarding the custodianship of clearance funds designated for the Palestinian Authority. This decision was kept confidential.

On Tuesday, Norway submitted a written opinion to the pre-trial chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, asserting that there is no legal barrier to issuing arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and that the Oslo Accords are irrelevant to the court's jurisdiction.

As the guarantor of the Oslo Accords, a series of interim peace agreements between Israel and the Palestinians signed in the 1990s, Norway’s position holds significant weight at the ICC. Norway was also the first country to declare that if warrants were issued against Gallant and Netanyahu, it would immediately arrest them upon arrival in its territory.

Additionally, the Foreign Ministry is drafting further measures against Norway. Israeli Ambassador to Norway Avi Nir was recalled for consultations following Oslo's recognition of Palestinian statehood. The Israeli embassy in Oslo remains open, managed by the chargé d'affaires. Norway, which maintains an ambassador in Israel, is currently viewed in Jerusalem as the most hostile European country toward Israel .