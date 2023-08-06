Watch: Train collides with vehicle on track in Lod





A train hits a passing vehicle in Lod ( Video: Israel Railways )

A train collided Sunday with a vehicle in Lod after the car crossed the rail tracks contrary to safety guidelines. According to Israel Railways, all warning measures were activated and the barrier was lowered.

The two women who were in the vehicle sustained minor injuries from shrapnel due to the crash, and a Magen David Adom (MDA) team evacuated them to the Shamir Medical Center.

1 View gallery The vehicle that collided with the train ( Photo: Moti Seren )

Footage from the incident reveals that the vehicle turned onto the tracks as the the barrier was being lowered, subsequently absorbing a severe impact from the passing train.

"Initial investigation suggests that the vehicle bypassed the barrier while it was closing and entered the intersection as the train was passing," according to a statement from Israel Railways. "No casualties were reported among the train passengers, and emergency response teams are on-site."