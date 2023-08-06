Watch: Train collides with vehicle on track in Lod

Israel Railways says the vehicle bypassed the barrier while it was closing and entered the intersection as the train was passing in the city in central Israel

Roi Rubinstein|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Car
Train
Israel Railways
Vehicle

A train hits a passing vehicle in Lod
(Video: Israel Railways)
A train collided Sunday with a vehicle in Lod after the car crossed the rail tracks contrary to safety guidelines. According to Israel Railways, all warning measures were activated and the barrier was lowered.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
Jamie Foxx apologizes for antisemitic Instagram post
Tomb of prominent Jewish rabbi attracts pilgrims to Moldova
Israeli security forces neutralize 3 terrorists en route to carry out attack
The two women who were in the vehicle sustained minor injuries from shrapnel due to the crash, and a Magen David Adom (MDA) team evacuated them to the Shamir Medical Center.
1 View gallery
רכב פרטי נפגע מרכבת בלוד בזמן שחצה פסי רכבתרכב פרטי נפגע מרכבת בלוד בזמן שחצה פסי רכבת
The vehicle that collided with the train
(Photo: Moti Seren)
Footage from the incident reveals that the vehicle turned onto the tracks as the the barrier was being lowered, subsequently absorbing a severe impact from the passing train.
"Initial investigation suggests that the vehicle bypassed the barrier while it was closing and entered the intersection as the train was passing," according to a statement from Israel Railways. "No casualties were reported among the train passengers, and emergency response teams are on-site."
In accordance with police directives, train service between the Lod and Rehovot stations were temporarily suspended, leading to alterations and delays in the train schedule in the area.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""