Israeli security forces neutralize 3 terrorists en route to carry out attack

Israeli security forces neutralized three Palestinian terrorists near Jenin on Sunday, who were suspected of being en route to carry out a terror attack. Footage from the scene shows the security forces firing toward the vehicle the terrorists were traveling in.
The three wanted individuals were fatally shot in their vehicle during a joint operation involving the Israel Defense Forces, Israel Border Police, and Shin Bet.
An investigation is underway to determine if the three eliminated suspects are linked to other recent terror incidents. No casualties were reported among the Israeli security forces.
The incident comes a day after terrorist Kamel Abu Bakr, a 22-year-old Palestinian from Jenin affiliated with Islamic Jihad, opened fire in Tel Aviv on security guard Chen Amir, 42, after arousing suspicion, seriously wounding him. Amir was rushed to the hospital, but doctors could not save his life.
The second security guard, Amir's partner, who neutralized the terrorist, recounted the exchange of fire.
"My partner and I were traveling on Allenby Street and turned left toward Montefiore. We spotted someone suspicious standing at the corner. When he saw us approaching on our motorcycles, he avoided eye contact, which raised our suspicion. We circled around on the pavement to check on him, and as my partner parked the motorbike, he pulled out a gun from behind his back and started firing in his direction."
"As I drew my gun, he attempted to shoot at me as well, and I pursued him until he fell, and the gun was dislodged from his grasp. At that point, I stopped firing, stood over him with the weapon to prevent any movement, and called for security forces," he said.