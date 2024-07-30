Fire damages Jewish Day School in Toronto day after arson attack on Jewish school bus

A fire was reported Tuesday at the Leo Baeck Jewish Day School in Toronto; windows of the school also were smashed and heavy damage was caused to the front entrance to the school.

