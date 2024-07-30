Fire damages Jewish Day School in Toronto day after arson attack on Jewish school bus

A fire was reported Tuesday at the Leo Baeck Jewish Day School in Toronto; windows of the school also were smashed and heavy damage was caused to the front entrance to the school.
The incident at the Baeck school comes a day after a bus used by a school for the Bobov Hassidic sect in Toronto was destroyed in an arson attack. Fire crews arrived Monday at the scene of the burning school bus and extinguished the flames, but the bus was completely destroyed and a truck parked next to it was damaged. No injuries were reported and the authorities have not yet determined who started the fire, but the alleged arson appears to be part of the continued harassment of Jews in Canada, including firebombing and graffiti attacks on Jewish businesses.
Toronto police told the CBC that it is investigating the fire in the school but that there is currently "no evidence" the fire was motivated by hate.
"The fire originated in an exterior storage shed, which was being used by an under-housed (homeless) individual for shelter," Stephanie Sayer, spokesperson for Toronto police, said, according to the CBC.
The arson attack on the school bus is the latest in a series of antisemitic attacks that have included shooting at buildings of Canadian Jewish communities since October 7. Earlier this month, a synagogue and yeshiva in Toronto were vandalized, with police calling the attacks "hate-driven."
Last May, unknown persons shot from a vehicle at the Beit Chaya Mushka school in Toronto on a Saturday morning when no students were present.
Earlier this year, a kosher deli in Toronto was vandalized with the words "Free Palestine" painted on it.
Earlier this month, shots were fired into at least two Jewish schools in Montreal. A suspect was caught in these incidents. The Jewish community in Canada has expressed outrage at the Trudeau government, saying that it downplays the seriousness of such incidents and enables hate crimes against Jews.