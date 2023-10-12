Iran tries to rally Arab support amid Israel-Hamas war

The mullah regime in Iran has been ramping up its diplomatic activities, making no secret of its intentions to rally the Arab world in support of Hamas' ongoing conflict with Israel, and potentially future Hezbollah involvement as well.

Tehran announced Wednesday that President Ebrahim Raisi spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — a first since the two nations restored relations in March after seven years. Saudi state media reported that the crown prince emphasized the kingdom's dedication to collaborating with all international and regional parties to de-escalate the current situation. Additionally, he underscored Saudi Arabia's opposition to any deliberate harm to civilians.

Saudi Arabia is regarded as the leader of the Sunni world, while Iran is viewed similarly within the Shiite world. Their tension, spanning decades, encompasses support for opposing factions in the conflicts in Syria and Yemen.

Although the restoration of diplomatic relations is seen as a drawback for Israel, the U.S. and the West—who have advocated for Saudi Arabia to lead the Arab-Western alliance in the Middle East—recent reports indicate that Israel and Saudi Arabia are gradually moving toward normalizing their own relations.

Speculation emerged this week suggesting that one of Hamas' objectives in initiating its deadly attack was to draw Israel into a war, thereby derailing normalization talks with Saudi Arabia, a scenario beneficial to the Islamic Republic.

On Thursday, Nournews, an Iranian news agency with close ties to Iranian intelligence, reported that Raisi spoke with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, with both leaders urging Arab and Muslim nations, along with all "free nations worldwide," to establish a unified stance to halt what they termed as "the crimes of the Zionist regime against the oppressed Palestinian people" during his conversation with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Similar to Hamas and Hezbollah, Assad maintains a close alliance with Iran. The IDF is also prepared for the potential threat of Iranian-backed militias trying to launch attacks on Israel from Syrian territory.

Iranian media reported on Thursday morning that Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is set to embark on a Middle East tour, with a primary focus on discussing the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. His itinerary includes stops in Iraq and Lebanon among other countries.