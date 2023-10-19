IDF says 63 Hamas terror operatives among 80 terror suspects detained in West Bank

The IDF said on Thursday that security forces arrested some 63 Hamas operatives including Ramallah-based Hamas chief Hassan Yousef were among 80 terror suspects detained in overnight West Bank raids bringing the number of suspects in custody since the Hamas attack on October 7, to 524.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

IDF Special Forces began an intricate operation, surrounding the Nur Shams refugee camp in the Tulkarm Governorate, with the objective of arresting Hamas militants and destroying their infrastructure, including uncovering specific locations where the militants had planned to set off explosive charges.

Hasan Yousef arrested in Ramallah

Palestinian sources have reported 120 people taken into custody, including six Hamas operatives, 62 released convicts and three journalists. This tally stands as the highest since October 7.

With cautious optimism, it's fair to say the West Bank faction of Hamas have not yet mobilized for a major attack on Israeli forces or civilians, despite the calls of Hamas stalwarts Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif to enflame tensions as much as possible. Still, some violent clashes were noted along the way.

1 View gallery Smoke in the background as IDF operates

The Palestinian Ministry of Health claims a 21-year-old Palestinian man by the name of Mohammed Fuwaqa was shot dead by settlers near Ramallah. Over 60 Palestinians have been killed while trying to carry out attacks by hurling explosive charges and burning tires.

200 Gazans found in the Dheisheh refugee camp

IDF additionally arrested 200 Gaza-based laborers inside the Dheisheh refugee camp, who used to work in Israel and stayed when the war broke out. Thousands had already been spotted in the past 12 days, and have been moved into holding facilities. Many were also questioned by Shit Bet in an effort to uncover whether they facilitated the transfer of critical information to Hamas.

IDF Engineering Corps demolished to terrorist's home in the village of Qibya, who carried out a shooting attack on July 6, resulting in the death of IDF officer Sgt. First Class Shilo Yossef Amir.

IDF operating inside Nur Shams

Shortly after Hamas launched its October 7 offensive, IDF galvanized more troops both in Central Command and the West Bank Division to foil any further attacks. "Over 30 battalions now operate in the West Bank," the IDF had relayed at the time. " Forces are spread out in major junctions, settlements and the border fence, operating 24/7 and ready for any scenario."