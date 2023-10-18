Rocket sirens blare in central Israel as Biden departs

2 rockets fired into Kiryat Shmona from Lebanon as crossborder exchanges continue; no reports of injuries

Yair Kraus, Ilan Levinsohn, Reuters, Itamar Eichner|
Air raid sirens blared throughout central Israel after U.S. President Joe Biden concluded his historic seven-and-a-half-hour snap visit to the Jewish state and his plane took off from Ben-Gurion Airport.
During his visit, the Democratic leader met with Israel's wartime cabinet to discuss the ongoing conflict with Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip. In his closing remarks from Tel Aviv, he reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring Israel will "again be a safe place for the Jewish people". He also confirmed an agreement with the Israeli government to provide essential humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza. Rockets were also fired into Gaza border towns during his visit.
2 View gallery
ג'ו ביידן ג'ו ביידן
US President Joe Biden
(Photo: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
Meanwhile, the IDF reported Wednesday evening identifying an anti-tank missile squad in Lebanon aiming at Israel, targeting two Hezbollah military positions with tank fire in response.
Additionally, the IDF retaliated against a military post near the border town of Metula from which an anti-tank missile had been launched earlier. Gunfire was also directed at Israel's Har Dov military outpost along the Lebanese border, prompting IDF soldiers to return fire.
Earlier Wednesday, two rockets fired from Lebanon crashed in the city of Kiryat Shmona near the northern border. There were no reports of injuries.
2 View gallery
נפילת הרקטה בקרית שמונהנפילת הרקטה בקרית שמונה
Fire in Kiryat Shmona caused by rocket fired from Lebanon
(Photo: Avihu Shapira)
Meanwhile, the U.S. and Israeli embassies in Argentina were evacuated on Wednesday following two bomb threats received via email, local media sites Clarin and La Nacion reported. Anti-bomb squads were reported on the scene.
Around 11:00 local time (14:00 GMT), authorities said a first search of one of the embassies turned up negative, La Nation reported.
