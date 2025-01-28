Trump, Netanyahu to meet at White House next week

President Donald Trump has invited Benjamin Netanyahu to a meeting at the White House on February 4, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday night. The statement noted that Netanyahu is the first foreign leader to be invited to the White House since the start ofTrump’s second term.

The U.S. president is also expected to invite Netanyahu to dinner at the White House. Sources close to the prime minister said that Sara Netanyahu will return to Israel on the official government Wing of Zion airplane after the prime minister's visit to the United States. In the official invitation, Trump wrote: "I look forward to discussing with you how to bring peace to Israel and its neighbors, and efforts to confront our common enemies."

However, just this week, the prime minister requested to reduce the number of days he is required to testify in his corruption trial, citing his recovery from prostate surgery. The official statement reported that Netanyahu was invited but did not explicitly confirm his attendance. Given that Netanyahu is scheduled to continue his testimony during those days, he is expected to request approval from the judges to cancel the hearings.

Meanwhile, Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, is expected to arrive in Israel on Wednesday to visit the Netzarim Corridor in Gaza and hold preparatory talks ahead of negotiations for the second phase of the cease-fire and hostage release agreement, which is set to take effect 42 days after its initiation. In Israel, there is concern about the influence of Qatari authorities on Witkoff, due to his past extensive business ties with the Doha government.

In the summer of 2023, Qatar spent $623 million to purchase the famous Park Lane Hotel in New York from a real estate group led by Witkoff, which had owned the property for about a decade. Essentially, the Qataris "rescued" Trump’s associate from financial difficulties surrounding the continued ownership of the hotel.

Senior Israeli officials, in private conversations, have expressed concerns about the close relationship between the Qataris and Witkoff, fearing the Qataris may have undue influence over him. While Israel holds Witkoff in high regard, with those familiar with him describing him as deeply connected to Israel and its security needs, there is also concern about Qatar’s influence on President Trump and his team.

Qatar’s influence is critical as the second phase of the hostage deal approaches, with negotiations set to begin on the 16th day of the agreement next week. Israel is preparing for the talks, though several government ministers are convinced that the negotiations will fail and that Israel will inevitably return to fighting. They doubt Hamas will agree to the conditions set by Jerusalem, which include disarming the Gaza Strip, exiling Hamas leaders, and ensuring the group’s non-involvement in Gaza’s "day after" governance.

At the same time, some ministers were "shocked" by the "ceremony" Hamas held for the release of four female observers who were freed from captivity. The event demonstrated that the terrorist organization has not lost its ability to govern, as it showcased active armed battalions, white pickup trucks, machine guns and motorcycles with sirens. These images are in stark contrast with Israeli claims that it has succeeded in dismantling Hamas’ military capabilities.

Nevertheless, senior Israeli officials believe that Witkoff and Trump will not rush to allow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resume fighting in Gaza. Instead, they are expected to present a series of incentives that will make it difficult for Netanyahu to take that path. These include potential sanctions on Iran, normalization with Saudi Arabia, the initiation of discussions on a security memorandum of understanding, and harsh sanctions on the International Criminal Court in The Hague. Netanyahu will find it challenging to say "no" to Trump and risk losing these opportunities. All these issues are expected to be discussed during the planned meeting between Trump and Netanyahu at the White House next week.

Some have noticed that in Netanyahu’s recent statements he has hinted that Israel may not necessarily return to the type of fighting seen previously if negotiations for the second phase of the agreement fail. "If we need to return to fighting, we will do so in new ways and with great intensity," the Prime Minister said this week. Some believe Netanyahu is signaling that there will not be a massive ground operation like before, but rather more surgical combat methods and targeted eliminations.

Witkoff is set to arrive in the region on Wednesday on his private plane. He will visit Israel and Gaza after attending the main ceremony marking 80 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz extermination camp in Poland, where he met with families of hostages. After visiting the Netzarim Corridor in Gaza, Witkoff is expected to meet with Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Than spoke by phone Tuesday with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. According to a statement from Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continuing joint mediation efforts in the Gaza Strip and emphasized the importance of adhering to the cease-fire. The statement added, "The parties expressed their hope that the agreement will move to the second phase, leading to a permanent cease-fire."