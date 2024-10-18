At least two injured in shooting attack near Dead Sea

Initial report suggests two terrorists infiltrated Israel from Jordan before opening fire near Neot HaKikar before they were neutralized; forces on the scene scanning for additional suspects. 

Yoav Zitun, Ilana Curiel|
Two terrorists who who infiltrated Israel on Friday opened fire near Neot HaKikar located near the Dead Sea and moderately injured at least two Israelis before being neutralized.
Scene of attack at Neot HaKikar
"IDF soldiers identified a number of terrorists that crossed from Jordan into Israeli territory south of the Dead Sea. IDF troops were dispatched to the scene and two terrorists who opened fire toward the troops were neutralized by the forces. The troops are conducting searches in the area," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said in a statement.
Magen David Adom ambulance
(Photo: Shutterstock)
This is a breaking news story.
""