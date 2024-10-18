At least two injured in shooting attack near Dead Sea

Two terrorists who who infiltrated Israel on Friday opened fire near Neot HaKikar located near the Dead Sea and moderately injured at least two Israelis before being neutralized.
"IDF soldiers identified a number of terrorists that crossed from Jordan into Israeli territory south of the Dead Sea. IDF troops were dispatched to the scene and two terrorists who opened fire toward the troops were neutralized by the forces. The troops are conducting searches in the area," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said in a statement.
This is a breaking news story.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: