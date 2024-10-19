One murdered when rockets strike near Acre

One man was murdered and another injured from shrapnel from a rocket fired at Acre and its surrounding areas on Saturday.

Hezbollah launched over 115 rockets and drones in successive attacks since the early morning hours. At least five people were hurt in the attacks.

