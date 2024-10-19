One murdered when rockets strike near Acre

One man was murdered and another injured from shrapnel from a rocket fired at Acre and its surrounding areas on Saturday.
Hezbollah launched over 115 rockets and drones in successive attacks since the early morning hours. At least five people were hurt in the attacks.
Following the sirens that sounded between 12:25 and 12:27 in the Upper, Western and Central Galilee and the Haifa Bay areas, approximately 30 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory," the IDF said in a statement. "Some of the projectiles were intercepted. Fallen projectiles were identified in the area.
Fires broke out around Safed in Upper Galilee after rockets targeted the city. The military said at least 30 projectiles were launched there in the span of two minutes.
Earlier, a rocket hit a residential apartment block in the Haifa suburb of Kiryat Ata, wounding at least two people. Three more people were hurt in a barrage targeting the Western Galilee border town of Shlomi .
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: