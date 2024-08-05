After 6 months, police scrambling for leads on 9-year-old's disappearance

At 6:00 a.m., police forces, emergency and rescue personnel, and numerous volunteers from the Jewish Agency and civil society organizations arrived in the city to assist in the search, this time focusing on the industrial area and the forests near the absorption center.

Police sources indicate that today's searches are being conducted in areas that have been searched previously and are part of the ongoing investigation and extensive efforts since Haymanut went missing on February 25. As of now, there is no new information about her whereabouts.

