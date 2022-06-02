IDF demolishes home of Bnei Brak terrorist, 2 Palestinian gunmen killed

Israeli troops on Thursday demolished the West Bank home of a Palestinian shooter who gunned down five Israelis in the central city of Bnei Brak in late March, killing one Palestinian militant in the firefight that ensued, and another in a separate incident.

The IDF spokesperson said the forces arrived at the Palestinian town of Ya'bad near Jenin overnight Wednesday to demolish the family home of Diaa Hamarsheh. As the troops were carrying out the razing, Palestinian gunmen began firing at the forces.

One gunman was killed in the fire exchange and was later identified as Bilal Kabha, a Hamas militant.

The Palestinians rioters at the scene hurled stones, set fire to tires, and threw Molotov cocktails, prompting the IDF forces to respond with gunfire, leading to an additional six Palestinians who received injuries.

As part of the operation, Hamarsheh's father was arrested and transferred to Israeli security forces for further questioning.

No injuries among Israeli troops were reported.

Meanwhile, another Palestinian was killed in a violent clash with Israeli forces in the Dheisheh refugee camp south of Bethlehem.

According to the Palestinians, he had links to the Marxist-Leninist terrorist group the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and has served time in an Israeli prison before.

The order for the demolition of Hamarsheh's house was issued in April.

Hamarsheh, 26, opened fire from an automatic rifle in two separate locations in the predominately ultra-Orthodox city Bnei Brak in March. He was shot and killed on the scene.