IDF raids home town of Bnei Brak terrorist, brother arrested

Israeli forces on Wednesday raided the home town of the terrorist responsible for the calamitous terror attack in the city of Bnei Brak, just east of Tel Aviv, hours earlier.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Diaa Hamarsheh, 26, resident of the village of Ya'bad in the West Bank, on Tuesday opened fire from an automatic rifle in two separate locations in the predominately ultra-Orthodox city. He was shot and killed on the scene.

Security forces in Ya'bad

Border Police forces joined the Golani Brigade troops in Wednesday morning's raid in the Arab village near Jenin.

Hamarsheh illegally resided and worked in Israel, and was previously imprisoned for security offenses. He was released from prison in 2015.

Police said he was armed with an M-16 rifle and managed to carry out his shooting spree in two locations in the city of Bnei Brak before he was liquidated.

5 צפייה בגלריה Scene of the attack in Bnei Brak and Diaa Hamarsheh ( Photo: Dana Kopel )

As part of the extensive investigation of Tuesday night's attack, Hamarsheh's brother and three cousins who live in Ya'bad have been taken in for interrogation. In addition, some of the family's belongings and documents have been confiscated for the purpose of the investigation.

The terror attack was the third in just a week. On Sunday, a pair of gunmen killed two young police officers during a shooting in the central city of Hadera , and last week, a lone assailant affiliated with the Islamic State killed four people in a car ramming and stabbing attack in the southern city of Be'er Sheva .

Israeli security forces claim that no connection between the three terror attacks has been uncovered. However, Hamarsheh may have had additional accomplices and security forces are probing the matter.

5 צפייה בגלריה IDF forces in Ya'bad ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson Unit )

According to the security forces, the focus is now on averting the next potential attacks and tracking down possible suspects.

Wednesday also coincides with the Palestinian Land Day, which marks the Israeli government's expropriation of Arab-owned land in the Galilee on March 30th 1976, in which six Arab citizens were killed.

This event arouses tensions every year, hence the security forces are on high alert to keep violence at bay.

5 צפייה בגלריה Distribution of sweets in Gaza as celebration of the Bnei Brak terror attack

Among the victims of the attack in Bnei Brak were police officer Amir Khoury, and Bnei Brak residents Yaakov Shalom and Avishai Yhezkel. Two Ukrainian nationals who worked in Israel were also killed

Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi has ordered for the IDF to be reinforced with four additional battalions in the West Bank area, and two additional battalions in the southern district near Gaza.

The IDF and the Israeli police will be working in close collaboration to ensure quick responses to potential attacks throughout the country.

5 צפייה בגלריה Bnei Brak scene of terror attack ( Photo: Dana Kopel )

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai called on extended 12-hour shifts for police officers. The forces will be especially vigilant in educational institutions, central stations, and areas of mass crowds.

Meanwhile, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas came out with a surprising condemnation of the attack in Bnei Brak.

He said the killing of Israeli and Palestinian citizens will do no good, especially with Ramadan and Jewish and Christian holidays on the horizon. Abbas warned against this event becoming inspiration for settler violence towards Palestinians.

5 צפייה בגלריה Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas ( Photo: AP )