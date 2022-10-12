IDF imposes lockdown on West Bank city of Nablus

The IDF on Wednesday imposed a closure on Nablus, limiting entry and exit to the northern West Bank city with roadblocks and security checks, following a surge in shooting attacks by Palestinian militants targeting Israelis.

The decision “is part of the increased security activity in the Nablus area,” the IDF spokesperson's Unit said in a statement, adding that some routes were left open for Palestinians to enter and leave after “a strict security check.”

It was unclear how long the closure would be in place.

Palestinian media outlets reported that Israeli troops also blocked the entrance to the nearby town of Deir Sharaf and several other villages with dirt mounds. The Huwara and Awarta checkpoints were also closed.

On Wednesday, the Shin Bet Internal Security Service revealed that four West Bank terror suspects in custody, had been in contact with Hamas operative Balal Basharat, from Gaza, in order to plan and carry out attacks against Israeli targets

Basharat, was released from prison as part of the 2011 Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange in and deported to the Gaza Strip where he now operates as part of the "Hegada Headquarters," promoting military terrorist activity in the West Bank.

The cell members were arrested and weapons they purchased was also seized as were funds transferred to them to finance their terror attacks.

"We've identified many operatives of the terror factions based in Gaza who have been exploiting Palestinians living in the West Bank to promote terrorist activities. The Gaza based factions have been providing funds and weapons for attacks against Israelis," the Shin Bet said.

On Tuesday 21-year-old IDF First Sergeant Ido Baruch was killed in a drive-by shooting near the West Bank settlement of Shavei Shomron. The new "Lion's Den" militant group emerging from Nablus, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz vowed that security forces would capture the gunmen who escaped the scene and that operations in the West Bank would “continue and intensify.”



