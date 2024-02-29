Prince William visits synagogue to show concern over antisemitism in Britain

Prince William on Thursday visited a synagogue in London, voicing his deep concern over the groundswell of antisemitism in Britain.

“Antisemitism has no place in our society...Both Catherine and I are extremely concerned about the rise of antisemitism," he said at the Western Marble Arch Synagogue, where he met with Holocaust survivors and student activists.

The visit came hours after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced at a meeting with Jewish leaders a package of 72 million pounds ($91 million)to increase security at Jewish institutions, including schools, kindergartens, synagogues and Jewish community centers. The money will be spread out over four years and will provide funds for an increase in security guards, closed-circuit television and alarm systems at the Jewish sites.

2 View gallery Prince William visits Western Marble Arch Synagogue ( Photo: Toby Melville / POOL / AFP) )

Donning a yarmulke on Thursday afternoon, Prince William listened to accounts by Jewish students of an “explosion” in antisemitism, including assaults and death threats. He also met with Holocaust survivor, Renee Salt, 94, to hear about her experiences.

After the visit, Edward Isaacs, the head of the Union of Jewish students, praised William for being an "ally" to Britain's Jewish community.

The prince's visit comes a week after he called for an end to the war in Gaza and the release of the hostages, saying that: "Too many have been killed in Gaza."

Sunak made his announcement at the annual dinner of the Community Security Trust, the security organization of the Jewish community. "We will fight this antisemitism with everything we have," Sunak said. He also called the Hamas attacks on October 7 the most heinous acts of terrorism ever against Israel.

Sunak also said that the entire fabric of Britain is under threat because of the" shameful antisemitism. "Don't let anyone try and tell you that antisemitism is just a reaction to the Israeli government's reaction to the Hamas attack. The highest weekly number of antisemitic incidents came before Israel reacted. This is pure and simple hatred, an attack on the Jewish people, here, in this country, in this century."

The British prime minister said that there is a place for demonstrations and marches that call for the protection of civilians. "But no, you cannot call for jihad. There is no context in which it is acceptable to project antisemitic slogans on Big Ben. You can criticize the actions of this government, the Israeli government or any government, but you cannot use it to call for the elimination of a country, or any kind of hatred or antisemitism," he said.

Speaking about the dire situations faced by Jewish students on campus, where there were "threats and assaults just for being Jewish," Sunak revealed that he is calling a meeting of the leaders of the country's top universities where he will remind them of the personal responsibility needed to protect Jewish students. Sunak also clarified that the call for a cease-fire in Gaza without returning the hostages home is in fact "a victory for Hamas, and this government will not support it."