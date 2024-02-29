Dozens dead in Gaza after stampede over humanitarian aid, IDF reports

Palestinians swarm humanitarian aid trucks in northern Gaza, triggering a deadly stampede that resulted in dozens of fatalities ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





Dozens of Gazans died during a stampede as large crowds descended on humanitarian aid trucks entering northern Gaza, attempting to loot supplies and sparking violent clashes, the IDF reported on Thursday.

Drone footage released by the military shows hundreds of civilians rushing toward a convoy of aid trucks passing through the coastal Al Rashid Road west of Gaza City in the early morning hours, attempting to snatch supplies.

An initial IDF probe into the incident found that Palestinian gunmen fired at the aid trucks, with most fatalities resulting from trampling and crowding.

Additionally, a portion of the crowd reportedly approached an IDF unit overseeing the trucks' entry, leading to soldiers firing warning shots into the air.

Hamas-controlled health authorities in Gaza said Israeli fire on people waiting for aid near Gaza City had killed more than 70 and wounded 280, with one hospital saying it had received 10 bodies and dozens of injured patients.

Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra said the incident took place at al-Nabulsi roundabout west of Gaza City in the northern part of the enclave.

Medical teams were unable to cope with the volume and severity of injuries from dozens of wounded people who arrived at al-Shifa hospital, Qidra said.

The head of Kamal Adwan hospital in Gaza City, Hussam Abu Safieyah, said it had received 10 dead bodies and dozens of wounded patients from the incident west of the city.

"We don't know how many there are in other hospitals," Safieyah told Reuters by phone.

Hamas warned in a statement that the incident could lead to the failure of talks aimed at a deal on a truce and hostage release.

The war in Gaza began when Hamas sent fighters into Israel on Oct. 7, killing around 1,200 people and seizing 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Videos posted on social media showed trucks carrying many dead bodies. Reuters verified the location of one video to al-Nabulsi roundabout that showed several men who were motionless, as well as several wounded people.