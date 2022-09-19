Suspect shot by Israeli troops at Syria border threw mines, military says

The IDF said Monday evening that a Syrian national who was shot by Israeli troops at the Syrian border threw land mines along with three other suspects.
An IDF Spokesperson’s Unit statement said that the suspects threw the explosives directly at the forces and labeled the incident an “attempted terrorist attack”.
“Soldiers identified suspects crossing the border in violation of Israeli sovereignty and throwing suspicious objects at the IDF forces near the perimeter fence,” the statement read.
“An inspection of the findings on the ground indicated that the objects thrown are anti-personnel mines.”
According to the military, troops dispatched to the scene cornered the suspects and moved to arrest them. During the arrest, one of the suspects was shot by the force.
The troops later transported the injured suspect, who was unarmed, to a local hospital to receive medical treatment and undergo questioning. The three remaining suspects fled the scene.
No injuries were reported among Israeli troops.
The hospital treating the injured suspect - who sustained a bullet wound in his abdomen - said that he was in serious and unstable condition and was moved to the operation room.
The IDF has bolstered its presence along the Syrian border in the Golan Heights in 2022 as the Syrian regime seeks to show more military muscle along the border in the aftermath of the country’s bloody civil war, as well as attempts by Hezbollah and other Iranian proxies to entrench themselves near the border area.