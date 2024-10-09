Six wounded in Lebanon rocket attack on Haifa Bay

Six people were lightly and moderately wounded in the Haifa Bay area on Wednesday following a rocket barrage from Lebanon.

Among the injured is a 16-year-old boy who sustained moderate head injuries from shrapnel. Four others, in their 40s and 50s, suffered light injuries from shrapnel. A 36-year-old motorcyclist was also lightly injured in an accident during the rocket sirens.

Rocket impacts in Kiryat Bialik ( Video: Amnon Panizhal )





The IDF reported that approximately 40 rockets were launched from Lebanon, with several rockets being intercepted by air defenses, while others crashed in various locations.

Rocket sirens were activated in Haifa Bay, Kiryat Yam, Kiryat Ata, Kiryat Motzkin, the Acre industrial zone and nearby communities following the attack. Numerous explosions were heard across the region.

2 View gallery Numerous rockets intercepted over northern Israel ( Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad )

2 View gallery interception fragments crashes in Kiryat Bialik's Zur Shalom cemetery

Residents in Kiryat Bialik reported power outages following the attack after interception fragments crashed in the city's Zur Shalom cemetery.

