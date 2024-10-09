Six wounded in Lebanon rocket attack on Haifa Bay

Teen sustains moderate head injuries from shrapnel; four others lightly hurt from shrapnel; motorcyclist lightly injured in accident during sirens; IDF says 40 rockets fired from Lebanon; power outages reported in Kiryat Bialik

Lior El-Hai, Yoav Zitun|
Six people were lightly and moderately wounded in the Haifa Bay area on Wednesday following a rocket barrage from Lebanon.
Among the injured is a 16-year-old boy who sustained moderate head injuries from shrapnel. Four others, in their 40s and 50s, suffered light injuries from shrapnel. A 36-year-old motorcyclist was also lightly injured in an accident during the rocket sirens.
Rocket impacts in Kiryat Bialik
(Video: Amnon Panizhal)

The IDF reported that approximately 40 rockets were launched from Lebanon, with several rockets being intercepted by air defenses, while others crashed in various locations.
Rocket sirens were activated in Haifa Bay, Kiryat Yam, Kiryat Ata, Kiryat Motzkin, the Acre industrial zone and nearby communities following the attack. Numerous explosions were heard across the region.
2 View gallery
יירוט בצפון הארץיירוט בצפון הארץ
Numerous rockets intercepted over northern Israel
(Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad)
2 View gallery
פגיעה של שברי מיירט בבית העלמין צור שלום בקרית ביאליקפגיעה של שברי מיירט בבית העלמין צור שלום בקרית ביאליק
interception fragments crashes in Kiryat Bialik's Zur Shalom cemetery
Residents in Kiryat Bialik reported power outages following the attack after interception fragments crashed in the city's Zur Shalom cemetery.
