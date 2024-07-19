Hostages better be home before I return to WH, Trump says









Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention ( NBC , Reuters )





Donald Trump said the hostages better be home before his return to the White House.

"We want our hostages back," Trump said in his speech to the Republican National Convention when he accepted their nomination for president. "They better be back before I assume office or you will be paying a very big price," he said before a cheering crowd.

2 View gallery דונלד טראמפ נואם בועידת הרפובליקנים ( JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES )

He went on to say that had he been president, the war in Gaza would not have taken place.

In a speech lasting more than one and a half hours, Trump presented himself as a leader who can end world conflicts, in one call, as he evoked his relations with North Korean dictator Kim Jun Un. He promised that if he returns to the presidency, North Korea would stop firing missiles.

2 View gallery Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention ( Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images )

He said the Democrats inherited a peaceful world and turned it into one of war. "Look at the attack on Israel. Look at what is happening in Ukraine," he said.