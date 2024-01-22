Over 400 soldiers seriously injured since start of Gaza war

Since October 7, 13,572 soldiers and civilians, who were injured in the October 7 massacre and in the fighting in Gaza and in the north of the country, have been evacuated to hospitals across the country, according to Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

Currently 233 wounded are hospitalized and, according to IDF data, 48 of them are in serious condition. In total, 405 soldiers have been evacuated to hospitals in serious condition since the beginning of the fighting.

Hospitals have been affected by the war due to the number of staff that have been called to reserve duty, according to Dr. Hefziba Green, director of the internal department at Kaplan Hospital in Rehovot.

1 View gallery Israel's President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal, visit injured soldier at Tel Hashomer ( Photo: Haim Zach, GPO )

"This affects the ability of the surgical and orthopedic departments to receive wounded people not related to the war, and they can find themselves instead in the internal medicine departments. The rise in illness in the winter also does not take into account the fact that there is a war, and we are busy," Green says.