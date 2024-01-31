IDF releases names of three soldiers killed in Gaza battles

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported Wednesday morning that Major (res.) Netzer Simchi, Captain (res.) Gavriel Shani, and Warrant officer (res.) Yuval Nir were killed in battles against terrorists in the Strip.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

Major (res.) Netzer Simchi, 30, from Masad, an officer in the 14th Division’s 87th Battalion, fell in battles in the northern part of the Strip. Captain (res.) Gavriel Shani, 28, from Eli, a commander in the 6646th Battalion; and Warrant officer (res.) Yuval Nir, 43, from Kfar Etzion, a soldier in the 6646th Battalion – were killed during clashes in Khan Younis.

2 View gallery Major (res.) Netzer Simchi, Captain (res.) Gavriel Shani, Warrant officer (res.) Yuval Nir

The number of IDF casualties since the beginning of the war has reached 560, with 223 soldiers falling since the start of the military's ground operation in the Gaza Strip on October 27.

Israeli journalist Hanoch Daum, Shani’s relative, lamented his loss: " Gavriel Shani, a Paratroopers Brigade officer who was married to the granddaughter of my father’s cousin, fell in Gaza. They’re a genuine and special family. Truly exceptional people. This is a difficult evening.”

Tal, living in Shani’s community in central Israel, mourned him: "Gavriel Shani, a reservist officer in the Paratroopers Brigade, husband to Yuval, fell in the Gaza Strip. To the Daum and Shani families – our hearts cry with you."

Shani originally lived in Yakir, but had since moved to Eli with his wife and children. Eli’s Mayor Ariel Elmaliach, added, "Today, the strong connection between the State of Israel and Eli’s community grows tighter with the fall of the soldier Gavriel Shani. His fall is a difficult loss to bear.”

2 View gallery Major (res.) Netzer Simchi (center)

Major (res.) Netzer Simchi is an alumnus of the Kadoorie Agricultural School and got married less than a year ago.

Itay, Simchi’s friend, wrote: "Netzer, my brother, what an incomprehensible loss this is. It's hard to accept that you're gone. You brought so much happiness and joy anywhere you were. You had so much depth and wisdom to share in our talks. It’s darker without you here. I love you."

Warrant officer (res.) Yuval Nir left behind his parents, Amos and Latsi Nir, his wife Ayala, and their five children – Alon, Shachar, Ofri, Yagel, and Roie. Gush Etzion Mayor Shlomo Naaman mourned his loss: "Yuval was one of our finest. He left for our battle for survival on October 7. Yuval, you fell as a hero in our most just war, defending the Jewish people and country."