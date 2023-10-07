These are the names of some of the Israelis killed in Hamas attacks

Talia, Aharon, Israel, Moshe, Shalom, Yevgeni - and the commander of the Nahal Brigade: so far, only a few names have been allowed to be published among the many murdered on the first day of the war in the south. Since the surprise attack by Hamas from the Gaza Strip, more than 250 people have been murdered, and dozens were kidnapped to the Gaza Strip. Dozens others were taken hostage by Hamas terrorists, who are still in Israeli territory.

The first Israel Defense Forces soldier whose name was allowed to be published is the commander of the Nahal Brigade, Col. Yonatan Steinberg, who was killed in an encounter with a terrorist near Kerem Shalom.

Steinberg, 42, from Shomria, was on his way to site of clashes between his soldiers and terrorists. On his way, he encountered a terrorist and was killed during an exchange of fire near Kerem Shalom.

Shortly before midnight, the names of 15 murdered residents of Moshav Netiv Haasara, where fewer than a thousand people live, were allowed to be published: Amit Wax, Yigael Wax, Adi Baharav, Tal Keren, Oren Stern, Ruti Akuni, Aryeh Akuni, Or Akuni, Orit Molcho, Shlomi Molcho, Nurit Berger, Hevik Segel, Marina Almagor, Gil Ta’aseh and Dani Wabak

Talia Marcel from Kiryat Arba was murdered this morning in a surprise attack in Kibbutz Ein Hashelosha near the Gaza Strip. Marcel moved from southern Har Hebron to Kiryat Arba a few years ago and was shot to death in the kibbutz where she was staying for the holiday.

Magen David Adom senior medic and ambulance driver Aharon Chaimov, 25, of Ofakim was shot to death Saturday morning on his way to treat the wounded in his city of residence. He leaves behind a wife and two children. He began his career at Magen David Adom as a volunteer for a year of service and then joined the organization officially as a medic.

Magen David Adom CEO Eli Bin said that "in every complex security incident, MDA volunteers and employees, each one of them stands at the front in order to provide professional medical care to the wounded and injured, but Aharon is the salt of the earth in his own right, and an example and role model for MDA employees and the MDA volunteers. Aharon, a man whose goodness to others and the value of human life were always with him, as well as today - on this tragic morning. Aharon's passing has left us very sore and we cherish his path. The volunteers and workers of Magen David Adom bow their heads today and embrace the family - an indelible part separated from the MDA family. Of blessed memory."

The commander of the fire station, Chief Reshef Shalom Tsavan , and the fire fighter, Chief Firefighter Yevgeni Galinsky, both residents of Sderot, were murdered. Tsavan, 60, and father of two, served in recent years as the commander of the Kiryat Gat regional station, joined the fire brigade in 1992 and was promoted to the rank of deputy firefighter. Galinsky, 34, served at the Netivot fire station. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant.

Commissioner of Israel Fire and Rescue Services Eyal Caspi expressed his condolences to the families and praised the fire fighters and commanders working in the last hours in dozens of incidents.

Earlier it was learned that the head of the Shaar HaNegev Regional Council, Ofir Libstein, was killed in the terrorist attack on the settlements surrounding Gaza. The council's announcement reads: "Ofir was killed when he went out to defend the settlement during the terrorist attack. The council's management, the employees and the entire Shaar HaNegev community are saddened by his passing."

Israel Amichai Witzen and Moshe Yedidia Raziel (Rosenberg), residents of Kerem Shalom, were killed in the attack. They are originally from the settlement of Psagot Binyamin.