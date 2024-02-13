Israel withdrew from Hamas tunnel under Al Shifa Hospital as part of hostage deal, report says

Newly revealed American intelligence says Hamas stored weapons inside tunnel and maintained hardened tunnel beneath medical center supplied with water, power and air conditioning

Israel agreed to withdraw its troops from Al Shifa Hospital, the Gaza Strip's largest medical institution, without completing its probe and demolition of an underground tunnel network found underneath it as part of a November agreement with Hamas to release Israeli and foreign nationals held captive by the terrorist group, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.
The tunnel below the facility is 213 meters long (700 feet) and extends beyond the hospital and likely connects to Hamas’ larger underground network.
3 View gallery
חיילים ישראלים מראים לתקשורת מנהרה תת-קרקעית שנמצאה מתחת לבית החולים שיפא בעיר עזהחיילים ישראלים מראים לתקשורת מנהרה תת-קרקעית שנמצאה מתחת לבית החולים שיפא בעיר עזה
Tunnel uncovred benieth Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza
(Photo: Victor R. Caivano / AP)
The Times quoted Israeli and Qatari officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, who said Israel had to leave the hospital to comply with the terms of a temporary cease-fire in late November as part of the hostage release deal.
American officials told the Times that their own intelligence backs up the Israeli case that Hamas used the hospital and the tunnel system under it for military needs, including evidence that at least a few hostages were held there. "American intelligence also indicates that Hamas fighters evacuated the complex days before Israeli forces moved into Al-Shifa, destroying documents and electronics as they left," the Times reported.
3 View gallery
חיילים ישראלים מראים לתקשורת מנהרה תת-קרקעית שנמצאה מתחת לבית החולים שיפא בעיר עזהחיילים ישראלים מראים לתקשורת מנהרה תת-קרקעית שנמצאה מתחת לבית החולים שיפא בעיר עזה
IDF troops in a Hamas tunnel beneath Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza
(Photo: Victor R. Caivano / AP)
3 View gallery
תיעוד מחקירת אדהם חוסא ואסמאעיל חוסא מחבלי חמאסתיעוד מחקירת אדהם חוסא ואסמאעיל חוסא מחבלי חמאס
CCTV footage shows Hamas terrorists bringing Israeli captives to Al Shifa
(Photo: Shin Bet)
The report said Hamas used the hospital for cover, stored weapons inside it and maintained a hardened tunnel beneath the complex that was supplied with water, power and air-conditioning.
classified images reviewed by The Times indicated that the soldiers found underground bunkers, living quarters and a room that appeared to be wired for computers and communications equipment along a part of the tunnel beyond the hospital — chambers that were not visible in the images released at the time.
