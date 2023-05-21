'We are the landlords here': Ben-Gvir visits Temple Mount

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited Jerusalem’s Temple Mount Sunday morning after he avoided doing so on last week’s Jerusalem Day as he used to do in years past.

“We are the landlords here,” he said at the Temple Mount Plaza. “All of Hamas’ threats won’t help, we are the landlords in Jerusalem and the entire land of Israel.”

Ben-Gvir praised the police for "doing a wonderful job" in securing Thursday’s controversial Jerusalem Day Flag March, an annual nationalist parade celebrating the reunification of the city in the 1967 Six-Day War that in recent years has become a point of contention with the Palestinians.

He also referred to his ultranationalist Otzma Yehudit Party’s weeklong boycott of Knesset votes as the far-right faction is at loggerheads with Finance Ministry officials over extra funds for the development of rural areas in the Negev and Galilee regions where a large part of his constituency resides.

“I’m happy to visit the Temple Mount, the most important place for the people of Israel, but we also have to remember our brothers in the Negev and Galilee,” he said.

“In the upcoming budget, we must invest there. Jerusalem is our soul, the Negev and Galilee are our spirit. We must invest there and assert ourselves there, be the landlords of the Negev and Galilee. The foundation for that is the budget.