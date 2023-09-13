Syria says 2 soldiers killed, 6 wounded in Israeli air strike over Tartus

Syrian state media on Wednesday accused Israel of carrying out an air strike over Tartus that killed two Syrian soldiers and wounded six others.
The attack took place unusually during daylight hours, at approximately 5:20pm. Syrian state TV reported that the attack was launched from the Mediterranean Sea and resulted in significant damage.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based opposition war monitor, reported that three Hezbollah operatives were killed in the attack, and loud explosions were heard in the area. However, the reports have not been verified by Syria.
A security official told the Arabic-language Sputnik network that this was an "Israeli attack against several targets in the Tartus region. Several fighter jets fired missiles. Syrian air defense systems managed to intercept some of them."
Last month, Syrian news agency SANA reported an Israeli attack in the Damascus area. The Syrian Defense Ministry said that Israel carried out the attack at 11:05pm from the direction of the Golan Heights and that a Syrian soldier was injured in the strike. At that time, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that two people were killed in the attack, and that Israeli missiles hit at least three Syrian military sites.
A week prior, Sputnik reported that Israel had attacked Syria, though Syrian authorities did not comment on the matter. It was claimed that the attack was carried out using a ground-to-ground missile, targeting a Hezbollah warehouse.