Police and IDF brace for terror escalation during holiday season

Superintendent Doron Turgeman, who serves as the Jerusalem District Commander of the Israel Police, issued a warning on Wednesday about the heightened level of tension during the holiday season, which has been a concern for the security system for several weeks. "There has been a rise in alerts and ongoing threats of various kinds, occurring all through the holiday season and all festive occasions," he aid during a briefing ahead Rosh Hashanah, which begins on Friday night.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

Turgeman notes that, since the beginning of the year, the district has foiled 31 terror attacks in all. "Just yesterday, eight individuals were removed from the Temple Mount," he said while discussing preventive actions, adding, "there are 110 individuals undergoing preventive actions due to concerns of incitement and malicious terrorist activity." He said that during the holidays in Jerusalem, every synagogue in the city will have armed security personnel.

"The Western Wall imposes a limit of nearly 20,000 individuals (specifically 19,800) at any given time. Once the area reaches its capacity, the police will prohibit entry from the Jaffa Gate and other entrances. To ensure the safety of both Muslims and Jews, a dynamic crowd management system will be in place, allowing them to ascend to the Temple Mount without posing harm to one another," he said.

His words correspond to the warnings of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who said a week ago, in a situational assessment meeting ahead of the holiday season, that "we are in a complex security period in all sectors." The meeting, held in Tel Aviv, was attended by IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy, as well as senior personnel from Shin Bet, the General Intelligence Directorate and the IDF.

1 View gallery Police prepare for challenging times ahead ( Video: Police Spokesperson's Unit )

"In this timeframe, there will be individuals who seek to cause harm during the holiday season. To ensure the safety of Israeli citizens, the security system is extensively prepared, focusing on intelligence, safeguarding roads and settlements, and conducting operations to counteract terrorists and their networks," Gallant said.