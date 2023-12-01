Just before his birthday: Yuval stops his car to neutralize terrorists - accidentally shot dead

Yuval Doron Castelman is the civilian who intervened in thwarting the terrorists responsible for killing three Israelis in Jerusalem. He was tragically shot by two IDF soldiers, who were also assisting in neutralizing the terrorists. He sustained critical injuries and later succumbed to them at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.
According to documentation from the scene of the attack, Yuval, who was supposed to celebrate his 38th birthday today, December 1st, raised his hands - but was accidentally shot. Yuval's family shared that he resided in Mevasseret Zion and worked as an attorney in the Civil Service Commission.
'Yuval noticed the attack from the opposite side of the road as he was driving to work at the government complex, and stopped his car to neutralize the terrorists. He served in the security forces in the past, and was always a hero, and the first to jump in and save lives, just like this time,' they conveyed
During the initial police investigation, two reservist soldiers testified that they believed the civilian was a terrorist, prompting them to fire. The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under scrutiny.
In the terror attack at a bus station near the Givat Shaul junction at the entrance to Jerusalem, Rabbi Elimelech Wasserman, 73, Hannah Ifergan, 67, and Livia Dikman, 24, were murdered. The two Palestinian terrorists, brothers Murad Nemer, 38, and Ibrahim Nemer, 30, from the Sur Baher neighborhood in East Jerusalem, arrived at the scene in a car and opened fire with an M-16 rifle and a handgun. Two soldiers and a civilian who found themselves at the scene engaged with the terrorists, successfully neutralizing them.
Footage from the aftermath of the terror attack shows the terrorists exiting the vehicle and firing towards the bus station. In total, 13 additional individuals were wounded, with three of them in serious condition. One of the soldiers involved in thwarting the terrorists sustained a hand injury, categorized as mild to moderate.