Just before his birthday: Yuval stops his car to neutralize terrorists - accidentally shot dead

. He was tragically shot by two IDF soldiers, who were also assisting in neutralizing the terrorists. He sustained critical injuries and later succumbed to them at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

According to documentation from the scene of the attack, Yuval, who was supposed to celebrate his 38th birthday today, December 1st, raised his hands - but was accidentally shot. Yuval's family shared that he resided in Mevasseret Zion and worked as an attorney in the Civil Service Commission.

