Heavily pregnant woman stabbed to death in Lod, unborn baby dies; 2 relatives arrested

A heavily pregnant woman in her early 20s was stabbed to death Thursday morning in the Ramot Eshkol neighborhood of the central city of Lod. Her unborn baby did not survive.

Magen David Adom emergency services reported receiving a call at 8:05am regarding a young woman who had been stabbed in Lod. First responders who arrived at the scene transported her to Shamir-Asaf Harofe Medical Center in critical condition with multiple penetrating traumas. Doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Knife-wielding assailant sneaks behind heavily pregnant woman in Lod

The hospital added that it performed an emergency cesarean section in an attempt to save the fetus, but it did not survive.

The emergency team responding to the call reported encountering "a lot of commotion around the injured woman, who lay unconscious and suffering from penetrating wounds."

"We immediately administered medical treatment and began advanced resuscitation efforts, including chest compressions combined with artificial ventilation. We quickly transported her to the hospital in an intensive care ambulance while continuing resuscitation efforts, as her condition was critical."

First responders at the scene of the attack

Several hours after the incident, the police reported the arrest of two of the woman's family members, residents of Lod and a Bedouin community in southern Israel, for their alleged involvement in her fatal stabbing.