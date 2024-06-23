Jewish-American woman charged with attempted murder of Palestinian toddler

Jewish American Elizabeth Wolf, 42, was charged with attempted capital murder and injury to a child after trying to drown a 3-year-old Palestinian child at an apartment complex in Texas and making racial statements last month. Since October 7, there has been a sharp increase in antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents throughout the U.S.
Eyewitnesses reported that Wolf arrived at the scene "very intoxicated" and initiated an altercation with a Palestinian mother. According to the mother, Wolf approached her and began making racist remarks and "interrogating" her after overhearing her speaking with her children in a foreign language, which was likely Arabic. Wolf forcibly removed her hijab from her head and beat her.
The Texas chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations identified the family as Muslim and Palestinian and called on state and federal law enforcement authorities to investigate the incident “as a hate crime and take all precautions to keep the Muslim family and the Muslim community safe,” the organization said in a news release Friday.
"We are American citizens, originally from Palestine, and I don’t know where to go to feel safe with my kids," the council quoted the mother, identified only as Mrs. H, as saying. "My country is facing a war, and we are facing that hate here. My daughter is traumatized; whenever I open the apartment door, she runs away and hides, telling me she is afraid the lady will come and immerse her head in the water again."