Jewish-American woman charged with attempted murder of Palestinian toddler

Jewish American Elizabeth Wolf, 42, was charged with attempted capital murder and injury to a child after trying to drown a 3-year-old Palestinian child at an apartment complex in Texas and making racial statements last month. Since October 7, there has been a sharp increase in antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents throughout the U.S.

Eyewitnesses reported that Wolf arrived at the scene "very intoxicated" and initiated an altercation with a Palestinian mother. According to the mother, Wolf approached her and began making racist remarks and "interrogating" her after overhearing her speaking with her children in a foreign language, which was likely Arabic. Wolf forcibly removed her hijab from her head and beat her.

The Texas chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations identified the family as Muslim and Palestinian and called on state and federal law enforcement authorities to investigate the incident “as a hate crime and take all precautions to keep the Muslim family and the Muslim community safe,” the organization said in a news release Friday.

