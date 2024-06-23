Jewish-American woman charged with attempted murder of Palestinian toddler

Elizabeth Wolf is suspected of attempting to drown a 3-year-old girl in Texas; the mother is able to pull her daughter from the water 'yelling for help and coughing up water' 

Jewish American Elizabeth Wolf, 42, was charged with attempted capital murder and injury to a child after trying to drown a 3-year-old Palestinian child at an apartment complex in Texas and making racial statements last month. Since October 7, there has been a sharp increase in antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents throughout the U.S.
Elizabeth Wolf
Eyewitnesses reported that Wolf arrived at the scene "very intoxicated" and initiated an altercation with a Palestinian mother. According to the mother, Wolf approached her and began making racist remarks and "interrogating" her after overhearing her speaking with her children in a foreign language, which was likely Arabic. Wolf forcibly removed her hijab from her head and beat her.
The Texas chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations identified the family as Muslim and Palestinian and called on state and federal law enforcement authorities to investigate the incident “as a hate crime and take all precautions to keep the Muslim family and the Muslim community safe,” the organization said in a news release Friday.
A Muslim American demonstrates against Islamophobia in New York
(Photo: Shutterstock)
"We are American citizens, originally from Palestine, and I don’t know where to go to feel safe with my kids," the council quoted the mother, identified only as Mrs. H, as saying. "My country is facing a war, and we are facing that hate here. My daughter is traumatized; whenever I open the apartment door, she runs away and hides, telling me she is afraid the lady will come and immerse her head in the water again."
