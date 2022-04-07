Another Yamina MK threatens to quit coalition unless demands met

The ground got shakier for Israel's fragile ruling coalition on Thursday as MK Nir Orbach of the ruling Yamina party threatens to follow MK Idit Silman to the exit.

The ground got shakier for Israel's fragile ruling coalition on Thursday as MK Nir Orbach of the ruling Yamina party threatens to follow MK Idit Silman to the exit.

The ground got shakier for Israel's fragile ruling coalition on Thursday as MK Nir Orbach of the ruling Yamina party threatens to follow MK Idit Silman to the exit.

from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's coalition on Wednesday, a similar move by Nir Orbach could potentially topple the government that already lost its majority in Israel's parliament.

from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's coalition on Wednesday, a similar move by Nir Orbach could potentially topple the government that already lost its majority in Israel's parliament.

“Without a solution to these issues, I can’t stay in the coalition,” Orbach said, reflecting months of festering frustration and tension due to public pressure on the party.

“Without a solution to these issues, I can’t stay in the coalition,” Orbach said, reflecting months of festering frustration and tension due to public pressure on the party.

“Without a solution to these issues, I can’t stay in the coalition,” Orbach said, reflecting months of festering frustration and tension due to public pressure on the party.