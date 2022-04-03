Channels
Defense Minister Benny Gantz

Israel delays approval of thousands of settlement homes, settlers claim

West Bank regional council officials slam government for apparent Gantz delay in approving 4,000 housing units to be built to meet what they say is population growth and increased demand including in isolated settlements and Haredi areas

Elisha Ben Kimon |
Published: 04.03.22, 09:46
Israel's plan to build 4,000 new homes for West Bank settlers was sent to the desk of Defense Minister Benny Gantz, where it awaits approval.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • The plan, already approved by the West Bank settlement councils, includes a gradual construction of new housing units throughout the West Bank.
    3 צפייה בגלריה
    בני גנץ בריאיון לynet    בני גנץ בריאיון לynet
    Defense Minister Benny Gantz
    (Photo: Dana Kopel)
    Although this is an increase of the numbers that were previously discussed in the construction committees, the regional council claims this compensates for overdue construction projects that have been put off.
    Aside from construction in the populated settlement blocs, the plan aims to add housing units in the more isolated settlements and in those for the ultra-Orthodox settlers to meet the growing demand of population growth.
    3 צפייה בגלריה
    The West Bank settlement of Kdumim     The West Bank settlement of Kdumim
    The West Bank settlement of Kdumim
    (Photo: EPA)
    The plan must receive the approval from Gantz, beofre construction can proceed. Representatives of the settlements criticized him for political consideration at their expense.
    Settlers regional council head David Alhaini said there was growing need for housing.
    "There are about half a million residents who live here and want to continue living here, and more young families from all over the country asking to move here. We aren't any different from Tel Aviv and Be'er Sheva."
    3 צפייה בגלריה
    מעלה אדומים התנחלויות התנחלות סיפוח    מעלה אדומים התנחלויות התנחלות סיפוח
    The West Bank settlement of Ma'ale Adumim
    (Photo: AFP)
    The council slammed the government for the delay. "The government doesn't have the right to exist," Alhaini said after Gantz seemed to ignore the demands of settlement officials and put off construction plans for months.
