Israel delays approval of thousands of settlement homes, settlers claim

Israel's plan to build 4,000 new homes for West Bank settlers was sent to the desk of Defense Minister Benny Gantz, where it awaits approval.

The plan, already approved by the West Bank settlement councils, includes a gradual construction of new housing units throughout the West Bank.

3 צפייה בגלריה Defense Minister Benny Gantz ( Photo: Dana Kopel )

Although this is an increase of the numbers that were previously discussed in the construction committees, the regional council claims this compensates for overdue construction projects that have been put off.

Aside from construction in the populated settlement blocs, the plan aims to add housing units in the more isolated settlements and in those for the ultra-Orthodox settlers to meet the growing demand of population growth.

3 צפייה בגלריה The West Bank settlement of Kdumim ( Photo: EPA )

The plan must receive the approval from Gantz, beofre construction can proceed. Representatives of the settlements criticized him for political consideration at their expense.

Settlers regional council head David Alhaini said there was growing need for housing.

"There are about half a million residents who live here and want to continue living here, and more young families from all over the country asking to move here. We aren't any different from Tel Aviv and Be'er Sheva."

3 צפייה בגלריה The West Bank settlement of Ma'ale Adumim ( Photo: AFP )