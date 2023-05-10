IDF announces first use of David's Sling air defense system against Gaza rocket

The IDF announced on Wednesday that it made its first use of the David's Sling missile defense system to intercept a rocket from the Gaza Strip aimed at Tel Aviv.

The IDF announced on Wednesday that it made its first use of the David's Sling missile defense system to intercept a rocket from the Gaza Strip aimed at Tel Aviv.

The IDF announced on Wednesday that it made its first use of the David's Sling missile defense system to intercept a rocket from the Gaza Strip aimed at Tel Aviv.

The system, formerly known as Magic Want, was first integrated into the Israeli Air Force air defense apparatus in 2016 and was declared operational six years ago. Ynet has learned that one David's Sling interceptor was fired at a rocket targeting Tel Aviv around 2pm Wednesday.

The system, formerly known as Magic Want, was first integrated into the Israeli Air Force air defense apparatus in 2016 and was declared operational six years ago. Ynet has learned that one David's Sling interceptor was fired at a rocket targeting Tel Aviv around 2pm Wednesday.

The system, formerly known as Magic Want, was first integrated into the Israeli Air Force air defense apparatus in 2016 and was declared operational six years ago. Ynet has learned that one David's Sling interceptor was fired at a rocket targeting Tel Aviv around 2pm Wednesday.

This was the first successful operational use of the system, after unsuccessful attempts in 2018 to intercept rockets fired from Syria. David’s Sling interceptors reportedly cost and estimated million dollars each.

This was the first successful operational use of the system, after unsuccessful attempts in 2018 to intercept rockets fired from Syria. David’s Sling interceptors reportedly cost and estimated million dollars each.

This was the first successful operational use of the system, after unsuccessful attempts in 2018 to intercept rockets fired from Syria. David’s Sling interceptors reportedly cost and estimated million dollars each.