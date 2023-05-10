IDF announces first use of David's Sling air defense system against Gaza rocket

The IDF announced on Wednesday that it made its first use of the David's Sling missile defense system to intercept a rocket from the Gaza Strip aimed at Tel Aviv.
More Stories:
The system, formerly known as Magic Want, was first integrated into the Israeli Air Force air defense apparatus in 2016 and was declared operational six years ago. Ynet has learned that one David's Sling interceptor was fired at a rocket targeting Tel Aviv around 2pm Wednesday.
This was the first successful operational use of the system, after unsuccessful attempts in 2018 to intercept rockets fired from Syria. David’s Sling interceptors reportedly cost and estimated million dollars each.
The system is designed to deal with significant threats such as heavy rockets and ballistic missiles in the layer between Iron Dome (which tackles short-range threats such as mortars, Qassams and grads) and the Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 systems, designed against long-range missiles, mainly from Iran, that move outside the atmosphere.
Last month, Finland announced one day after joining NATO it will purchase the David’s Sling system from Israel for $345 million, stating that additional purchase of the system will be made in the future for another $236 million. The Finnish statement noted that the deal requires approval from the U.S. government, as the system was developed in cooperation with U.S. defense contractor Raytheon.