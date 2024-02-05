Biden says Netanyahu is a "bad Fu*king guy," report

President facing criticism within his own party ahead of the 2024 elections including from staunch Israel supporters who say he must distance himself from Netanyahu; Columnist claims Biden fears PM dragging U.S. into broad conflict for political survival

Biden called Netanyahu a “bad fucking guy,” according to a column in Politico dealing with the president's reelection efforts.
"Like everyone in the administration and any Democrat with a pulse, [Biden is] deeply suspicious of Benjamin Netanyahu, and privately has called the Israeli prime minister a “bad fucking guy,” according to people who’ve talked to the president," Politico's column by Jonathan Martin, said adding that the president's spokesperson denied the report claiming the two leaders have a "decades-long relationship that is respectful in public and in private."
Martin wrote that Biden's deep-seated fear is that Netanyahu is interested in dragging the U.S. into a wider Mid-East conflict that would ensure the continued supply of weapons, as well as more U.S. forces, to the area. And that "international pressure on him to agree to a Gaza cease-fire and his domestic political difficulties both dissipate."
" It’s hard to overstate how contemptuous even staunchly pro-Israel Democratic lawmakers have become of Netanyahu," Martin wrote. “This is a disaster politically,” said this House Democrat, who rarely criticizes Israel. “The base is really pissed — and it’s not just the leftists. I have never seen such a depth of anguish as I’ve seen over this Gaza issue. Bibi is toxic among many Democratic voters and Biden must distance himself from him — yesterday.”
Martin also quoted Senator Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) who is a staunch supporter of Israel who appealed to young Democrat voters not to turn their backs on the party over this matter.
“If you sit this out, or throw your vote away, you now are effectively empowering Bibi, and you’re definitely going to be empowering Trump,” he said.
