Biden says Netanyahu is a "bad Fu*king guy," report

Biden called Netanyahu a “bad fucking guy,” according to a column in Politico dealing with the president's reelection efforts.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

"Like everyone in the administration and any Democrat with a pulse, [Biden is] deeply suspicious of Benjamin Netanyahu, and privately has called the Israeli prime minister a “bad fucking guy,” according to people who’ve talked to the president," Politico's column by Jonathan Martin, said adding that the president's spokesperson denied the report claiming the two leaders have a "decades-long relationship that is respectful in public and in private."

2 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu, Joe Biden ( Photo: AFP )

Martin wrote that Biden's deep-seated fear is that Netanyahu is interested in dragging the U.S. into a wider Mid-East conflict that would ensure the continued supply of weapons, as well as more U.S. forces, to the area. And that "international pressure on him to agree to a Gaza cease-fire and his domestic political difficulties both dissipate."

" It’s hard to overstate how contemptuous even staunchly pro-Israel Democratic lawmakers have become of Netanyahu," Martin wrote. “This is a disaster politically,” said this House Democrat, who rarely criticizes Israel. “The base is really pissed — and it’s not just the leftists. I have never seen such a depth of anguish as I’ve seen over this Gaza issue. Bibi is toxic among many Democratic voters and Biden must distance himself from him — yesterday.”

2 View gallery Pro-Palestine demonstrators in New York ( Photo: Charly Tribaleau / AFP )

Martin also quoted Senator Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) who is a staunch supporter of Israel who appealed to young Democrat voters not to turn their backs on the party over this matter.