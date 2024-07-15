EU imposes sanctions on Tzav 9 and others for human rights violations

The EU on Monday said it was imposing sanctions on five Israeli persons and three entities for " serious and systematic human rights abuses against Palestinians in the West Bank," under the union's Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime.
Among those named was the Tzav 9 activist group of settlers who attempted to block humanitarian aid from reaching Gaza. On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions against the group's founder Rerut Ben Haim.
Others sanctioned by the EU include the founder of the extremist Lehava organization, Ben-Zion “Bentzi" Gopstein who was also under American sanctions.
Others named were Moshe Sharvit and his 'Moshe’s Farm' in the Jordan Valley which the EU said had engaged in settler violence and threats towards Palestinian residents in shepherding communities close to his outpost, Zvi Bar Yosef and his illegal outpost 'Zvi’s Farm' who the EU said repeatedly attacked and committed acts of violence against Palestinians from the villages of Jibya, Kaubar (Kobar), and Umm Safa, causing severe injuries to some of them, Isaschar Manne, founder of the illgal Manne Farm outpost and Baruch Marzel, a former ally of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and a member with Ben-Gvir in the now outlawed Kach movement. Marzel, the EU said openly called for an ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians.
Those sanctioned are subject to an asset freeze and a ban on direct or indirect funding from the EU. They are also subjected to a travel ban to the EU.