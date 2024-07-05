Far-right minister threatens Netanyahu's coalition over Hamas deal

Ben-Gvir had made similar threats when previous agreements were on the table. Netanyahu has been accused of thwarting those deals to preserve his rule.

Ben-Gvir had made similar threats when previous agreements were on the table. Netanyahu has been accused of thwarting those deals to preserve his rule.

Ben-Gvir had made similar threats when previous agreements were on the table. Netanyahu has been accused of thwarting those deals to preserve his rule.

"You make these decisions on your own so you will remain on your own," Ben-Gvir told the prime minister during Thursday's security cabinet meeting. Netanyahu had scheduled consultations with security officials to discuss the possible deal, after the cabinet's meeting ahead of

"You make these decisions on your own so you will remain on your own," Ben-Gvir told the prime minister during Thursday's security cabinet meeting. Netanyahu had scheduled consultations with security officials to discuss the possible deal, after the cabinet's meeting ahead of

I understand you will be making the decisions in the real meeting and we are here as props," Ben-Gvir said. "You are ignoring my half a million voters."

I understand you will be making the decisions in the real meeting and we are here as props," Ben-Gvir said. "You are ignoring my half a million voters."

I understand you will be making the decisions in the real meeting and we are here as props," Ben-Gvir said. "You are ignoring my half a million voters."