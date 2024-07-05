Far-right minister threatens Netanyahu's coalition over Hamas deal

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, threatened to end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government if a cease-fire deal in exchange for the release of the hostages, is agreed.
Ben-Gvir had made similar threats when previous agreements were on the table. Netanyahu has been accused of thwarting those deals to preserve his rule.
"You make these decisions on your own so you will remain on your own," Ben-Gvir told the prime minister during Thursday's security cabinet meeting. Netanyahu had scheduled consultations with security officials to discuss the possible deal, after the cabinet's meeting ahead of Mossad chief David Barnea's departure for Qatar for talks.
I understand you will be making the decisions in the real meeting and we are here as props," Ben-Gvir said. "You are ignoring my half a million voters."
Netanyahu has a 64 out of 120-seat majority in the Knesset and relies on his partners from the far-right and the ultra-Orthodox parties, to maintain his rule. He has thus far refused to assume responsibility for the failings leading up to the October 7 massacre and ignores calls for his resignation and for elections to be held.
Ben-Gvir along with Finance Minister Bezalel Smortich opposed the cease-fire deal in November, which resulted in the release of some of the women and children abducted by the terrorists. They have said that the release of the hostages cannot be the top priority of the government and that only a complete defeat of Hamas should end the war.