What is the health status of the observer soldiers who were released?

The four observer soldiers released over the weekend are reportedly in stable condition, according to the director of Beilinson Hospital, where they were taken.
However, as ILTV correspondent Ariella Lahyani noted, “It is far too soon for the public to truly know what their condition is or to understand what their recovery will look like.”
Following their release on Saturday, some pro-Hamas and anti-Israel activists claimed that the young women were not malnourished. While they appeared smiling and waving, it is critical to remember that such appearances are part of Hamas’s propaganda strategy.
“Hamas had the hostages on a literal stage for the whole world to see, and Hamas understood that what the world saw would be a reflection of how they’ve been treating the hostages for nearly 16 months,” Lahyani stated. “So, yesterday was by no means an accurate presentation or indication of how the hostages are being treated. And all you have to do, really, is to look at the footage from October 7. You can see these same girls on the day they were abducted. You see them covered in blood, injured, crying, terrified. You see Naama Levy with a black eye and bloody pants, and we can expect that this is a more accurate representation of what these hostages have endured for nearly 16 months.”
The hostages have already shared that they suffered severe physical and psychological trauma, including isolation and extreme hunger. They were often denied basic hygiene, such as showers. Crying and even holding hands were forbidden. They were forced to cook and clean toilets for their captors.
“The most important thing is to respect their privacy and to allow them the time and space to be surrounded by their loved ones, but what is for sure is that all hostages have a long road of recovery ahead of them,” Lahyani stated.