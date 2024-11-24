Hezbollah targets central Israel for 2nd time in hours

Hezbollah launched a barrage of 10 projectiles at central Israel for the second time on Sunday. Emergency teams were dispatched to Petach Tikva where a rocket may have hit, amid reports of fire.

At the same time rockets targeted the Western Galilee and soon after a barrage was sent to Haifa and surrounding areas.

