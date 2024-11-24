Hezbollah targets central Israel for 2nd time in hours

Hezbollah launched a barrage of 10 projectiles at central Israel for the second time on Sunday. Emergency teams were dispatched to Petach Tikva where a rocket may have hit, amid reports of fire.
At the same time rockets targeted the Western Galilee and soon after a barrage was sent to Haifa and surrounding areas.
Since the early morning hours 130 rockets were launched in dozens of barrages were fired to the Western and Upper Galilee regions. In Ma'alot at least one woman was injured from shrapnel. In a later barrage, rockets made direct hits in Haifa and Nahariya