Hezbollah targets central Israel for 2nd time in hours

IDF says two missiles landed in the center and six others intercepted at least five people hurt; over 100 rockets target Western, Upper Galilee regions, Nahariya and Haifa and surrounding areas

Hezbollah launched a barrage of 10 projectiles at central Israel for the second time on Sunday. Emergency teams were dispatched to Petach Tikva where a rocket may have hit, amid reports of fire.
At the same time rockets targeted the Western Galilee and soon after a barrage was sent to Haifa and surrounding areas.
8 View gallery
נזקים לבית בפתח תקווהנזקים לבית בפתח תקווה
Aftermath of Hezbollah attack on central Israel
(Photo: MDA)
8 View gallery
תיעוד מהמטח לעבר אלעדתיעוד מהמטח לעבר אלעד
Hezbollah targets central Israel on Sunday
Hezbollah launches missile attack on central Israel
(Saar Haas)

8 View gallery
נזקים לבית בפתח תקווהנזקים לבית בפתח תקווה
Damage to a home in Petach Tikvah
8 View gallery
Aftermath of Hezbollah attack on central Israel Aftermath of Hezbollah attack on central Israel
Aftermath of Hezbollah attack on central Israel
(Photo: Ra'ana Ben Tzur)
8 View gallery
נזקים לבית בפתח תקווהנזקים לבית בפתח תקווה
Aftermath of Hezbollah attack on central Israel
(Photo: MDA)
8 View gallery
נזקים לבית בפתח תקווהנזקים לבית בפתח תקווה
Aftermath of Hezbollah attack on central Israel
(Photo: MDA)
8 View gallery
Shrapnel in a home in Sharon Plains from Hezbollah attack Shrapnel in a home in Sharon Plains from Hezbollah attack
Shrapnel in a home in Sharon Plains from Hezbollah attack
(.)
Fire in aftermath of Hezbollah attack in Petach Tikva

Rocket makes direct hit on building in Nahariya

8 View gallery
זירת הפגיעה בחיפהזירת הפגיעה בחיפה
Rocket lands in Haifa outside apartment block
(Photo: Hatzala )
Since the early morning hours 130 rockets were launched in dozens of barrages were fired to the Western and Upper Galilee regions. In Ma'alot at least one woman was injured from shrapnel. In a later barrage, rockets made direct hits in Haifa and Nahariya
""