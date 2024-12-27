IDF Soldier lights Hanukkah candle in Jabalia

The founder and CEO of an organization supporting soldiers lit the first Hanukkah candle this week in the heart of Jabalia, Gaza.

The founder and CEO of an organization supporting soldiers lit the first Hanukkah candle this week in the heart of Jabalia, Gaza.

Nechama and Hatzalah founder and CEO Moshiko Moskowitz, an IDF soldier and leader of an organization dedicated to bringing hope and critical support to Israel's soldiers and security forces, led the moving ceremony on Wednesday.

He said the event symbolized the enduring strength of the Jewish spirit, even in the most challenging and distant places.

