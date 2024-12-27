IDF Soldier lights Hanukkah candle in Jabalia

Moshiko Moskowitz says event symbolized the enduring strength of the Jewish spirit, even in the most challenging and distant places

ILTV|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
ILTV
Gaza
Hanukkah
The founder and CEO of an organization supporting soldiers lit the first Hanukkah candle this week in the heart of Jabalia, Gaza.
Nechama and Hatzalah founder and CEO Moshiko Moskowitz, an IDF soldier and leader of an organization dedicated to bringing hope and critical support to Israel's soldiers and security forces, led the moving ceremony on Wednesday.
He said the event symbolized the enduring strength of the Jewish spirit, even in the most challenging and distant places.
Speaking to ILTV, Moskowitz shared that as he watched the sun set and lit the first candle, his thoughts and prayers were with the 100 hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza. He also expressed gratitude to his organization’s supporters, particularly the Safra family, whose generosity has made its vital work possible.
See photos and watch the short video:
2 View gallery
Moshiko Moskowitz lights a Hanukkah candle in Jabalia, GazaMoshiko Moskowitz lights a Hanukkah candle in Jabalia, Gaza
Moshiko Moskowitz lights a Hanukkah candle in Jabalia, Gaza
(Courtesy)

2 View gallery
Moshiko Moskowitz lights a Hanukkah candle in Jabalia, GazaMoshiko Moskowitz lights a Hanukkah candle in Jabalia, Gaza
Moshiko Moskowitz lights a Hanukkah candle in Jabalia, Gaza
(Courtesy)

Since the war began, the IDF has conducted several operations in Jabalia, a location known as the cradle of the first intifada. Today, media reports describe it as a ghost town.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""