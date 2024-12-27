IDF Soldier lights Hanukkah candle in Jabalia

The founder and CEO of an organization supporting soldiers lit the first Hanukkah candle this week in the heart of Jabalia, Gaza.
Nechama and Hatzalah founder and CEO Moshiko Moskowitz, an IDF soldier and leader of an organization dedicated to bringing hope and critical support to Israel's soldiers and security forces, led the moving ceremony on Wednesday.
He said the event symbolized the enduring strength of the Jewish spirit, even in the most challenging and distant places.
Speaking to ILTV, Moskowitz shared that as he watched the sun set and lit the first candle, his thoughts and prayers were with the 100 hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza. He also expressed gratitude to his organization’s supporters, particularly the Safra family, whose generosity has made its vital work possible.
Since the war began, the IDF has conducted several operations in Jabalia, a location known as the cradle of the first intifada. Today, media reports describe it as a ghost town.