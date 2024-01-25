IDF chief in Khan Younis: 'fighting in historic terms'

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi held a situation assessment on Thursday in the heart of the southern Gazan city of Khan Younis as Israeli forces were expanding operations in the Hamas terrorist stronghold.

"Huge appreciation, I truly believe that something happened here, also in historic terms, of fighting an enemy with the number of problems per square kilometer, tall buildings, a dense area, a large civilian population, a lot of enemy forces, underground, booby-traps, snipers, a lot of damage, which means that the fighting was very intense. It also means the spirit was very strong. This means that the level of command and leadership and the level of the soldiers were very high,” he told troops.

3 View gallery IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi (second from left) holds situation assessment with IDF high command in heart of Khan Younis ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

“Reservists bring a big advantage, experience, an ability to adapt themselves to new things very, very quickly and to find solutions. We saw it happen, I see it between visits in a very impressive way, so I tell you and pass it on to everyone - with three exclamation points - great appreciation to you and all your soldiers for your very, very high achievements.

“It's not over until all the people are out and once all the people are out, they have to be taken care of, and even after we've taken care of them, we'll come back and continue fighting. Send them home knowing that they are coming back and that they are coming back well. Together we will take care of everything that is needed going forward. I’m very happy to have had this meeting.”

The IDF's operations in western Khan Younis are expanding. Combat engineers from the 35th Paratroopers Brigade are currently operating in the city’s neighborhood of Al-Amal, supported by forces from the 84th and 90th Brigades. Meanwhile, additional reserve forces are encircling the area.

The IDF is making gradual progress in the Khan Younis refugee camp while residents in the area between Khan Younis and the Bedouin town of al-Mawasi refuse to evacuate, complicating the fighting among the civilian population. Recent footage shows tanks and IDF forces very close to densely populated areas.

According to the IDF, "Paratroopers engage with terrorists, eliminating them from close range. They also dismantle terror infrastructure, locate and destroy weapons, mortars and rockets."

IDF troops uncovered numerous pieces of combat equipment in raids on Hamas military sites, including AK-47 rifles, frag grenades, drone-delivered explosive charges and mortar shells.

During an encounter with three terrorists who opened fire on them, the soldiers swiftly and precisely returned fire, eliminating them. However, the third terrorist sought refuge inside a building.

In footage released by the IDF, a terrorist is seen firing at a drone sent by soldiers to track him before being eliminated.

According to the IDF, reconnaissance teams were also deployed throughout the operation, "eliminating dozens of armed terrorists who pose a threat to the forces using accurate fire, in addition to using observation means and closing circles with infantry, engineering and air forces."

35th Brigade combat team operating in Khan Younis ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Meanwhile, the 900th Brigade's reconnaissance unit operated deep within Khan Younis and took operational control over the Hamas terrorist stronghold.

"Specializing in guerrilla warfare, these fighters are engaged in particularly challenging terrain, showcasing their operational experience and skills," the IDF said. "The forces' progress in the Wadi al-Haram area is met with resistance from the terrorists, who are eliminated by sniper fire, precise missile strikes and tank fire."

In one instance, according to the IDF, Unit 621 special forces soldiers identified three armed terrorists who fired a precision Iron Sting mortar shell at them, eliminating them.

In a separate incident in a nearby building, soldiers eliminated four terrorists in a close-quarters firefight. The unit's sniper teams have executed several precise eliminations within hours, employing a tactic tailored to the enemy's guerrilla tactics emerging from tunnels. The IDF said that the soldiers "succeed in deceiving the enemy and eliminating them."

3 View gallery 35th Brigade combat team operating in Khan Younis ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Meanwhile, Maglan unit commandos were operating in the heart of Khan Younis, engaging terrorists in fierce skirmishes, targeting terror assets and uncovering numerous combat equipment.

"The soldiers targeted a military commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's intelligence apparatus, as well as a Hamas commander in whose possession numerous warehouses, weaponry, tactical communication devices, night vision equipment, maps and valuable intelligence were found," the IDF reported.