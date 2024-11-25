Hezbollah rocket barrage strikes Nahariya; 2 wounded, 1 in severe condition

Rocket fire from Lebanon strikes northern city after hours of quiet, injuring 70-year-old woman seriously and 80-year-old man lightly; IDF reports 10 launches, with impacts damaging car and building

Yair Kraus, Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Rocket attack
Rocket
Hezbollah
After several hours of quiet in northern Israel, sirens sounded Monday evening in Nahariya and surrounding areas, followed by a barrage of rockets fired from Lebanon. The IDF reported approximately 10 launches, some intercepted, with others landing in the area.
Emergency services responded to multiple impact sites in Nahariya. A 70-year-old woman sustained serious injuries from shrapnel, while an 80-year-old man was lightly injured. Both were treated by Magen David Adom (MDA) medics, along with several individuals suffering from shock.
Hezbollah rocket scores direct strike on Nahariya residential area
Hezbollah rockets shot down over Nahariya
Car in Nahariya engulfed in flames after impact from Hezbollah rocket

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Video footage from the city showed a vehicle engulfed in flames, apparently hit by one of the rockets. Reports also indicated damage to a building.
3 View gallery
נפילה בנהריהנפילה בנהריה
Car in Nahariya engulfed in flames after impact from Hezbollah rocket
3 View gallery
נפילה בנהריהנפילה בנהריה
3 View gallery
נפילה בנהריהנפילה בנהריה
The rocket fire comes amid reports of progress toward a cease-fire between Hezbollah and Israel. According to a New York Times correspondent, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has approved the proposed agreement. Sources within Iran's Revolutionary Guard said Hezbollah has agreed to the terms, and a cease-fire appears imminent.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""