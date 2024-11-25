Hezbollah rocket barrage strikes Nahariya; 2 wounded, 1 in severe condition

After several hours of quiet in northern Israel, sirens sounded Monday evening in Nahariya and surrounding areas, followed by a barrage of rockets fired from Lebanon. The IDF reported approximately 10 launches, some intercepted, with others landing in the area.
Emergency services responded to multiple impact sites in Nahariya. A 70-year-old woman sustained serious injuries from shrapnel, while an 80-year-old man was lightly injured. Both were treated by Magen David Adom (MDA) medics, along with several individuals suffering from shock.
Video footage from the city showed a vehicle engulfed in flames, apparently hit by one of the rockets. Reports also indicated damage to a building.
The rocket fire comes amid reports of progress toward a cease-fire between Hezbollah and Israel. According to a New York Times correspondent, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has approved the proposed agreement. Sources within Iran's Revolutionary Guard said Hezbollah has agreed to the terms, and a cease-fire appears imminent.