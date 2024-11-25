Hezbollah rocket barrage strikes Nahariya; 2 wounded, 1 in severe condition

After several hours of quiet in northern Israel, sirens sounded Monday evening in Nahariya and surrounding areas, followed by a barrage of rockets fired from Lebanon. The IDF reported approximately 10 launches, some intercepted, with others landing in the area.

Emergency services responded to multiple impact sites in Nahariya. A 70-year-old woman sustained serious injuries from shrapnel, while an 80-year-old man was lightly injured. Both were treated by Magen David Adom (MDA) medics, along with several individuals suffering from shock.

Hezbollah rocket scores direct strike on Nahariya residential area

Hezbollah rockets shot down over Nahariya

Car in Nahariya engulfed in flames after impact from Hezbollah rocket





Video footage from the city showed a vehicle engulfed in flames, apparently hit by one of the rockets. Reports also indicated damage to a building.

The rocket fire comes amid reports of progress toward a cease-fire between Hezbollah and Israel. According to a New York Times correspondent, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has approved the proposed agreement. Sources within Iran's Revolutionary Guard said Hezbollah has agreed to the terms, and a cease-fire appears imminent.