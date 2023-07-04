At least seven hurt in car-ramming attack in Tel Aviv, suspect neutralized

Armed civilian neutralizes attack in Tel Aviv





At least seven people were wounded in a combined stabbing and car-ramming attack in the Ramat HaHayal neighborhood of Tel Aviv, the police said on Tuesday. The suspected attacker was shot and neutralized.

According to the police, the vehicle veered onto a sidewalk and bicycle lane in Tel Aviv's Ramat HaHayal neighborhood, striking pedestrians. The terrorist then exited the car and charged at passersby with a knife before being shot dead by an armed civilian.

First responders at scene of attack in Ramat HaHayal

Video footage captured at the scene depicts the civilian firing at the assailant as he was lying on the floor, subsequently disarming him by kicking the knife out of his hand. The civilian then proceeds to fire another shot at the assailant as he was seen trying to get up.

First responders at scene of attack in Ramat HaHayal

The wounded were transported to Sourasky Medical in Tel Aviv and Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva. Three of them were listed in serious condition and two others were moderately wounded while two victims suffered minor injuries.

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai was making his way to the scene. Sourasky Medical Center stated that a "small mass casualty incident" had been declared. The Shin Bet security agency is also involved in the investigation. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is receiving ongoing updates on the incident from his military secretary and monitoring the developments.

Palestinian terrorist group Hamas welcomed the attack, which it called the "first response to the crimes of the occupation in Jenin," in reference to Israel's ongoing counterterrorism operation in the West Bank refugee camp .



