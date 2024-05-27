Hezbollah rockets target Galilee causing damage, fires

The IDF said it had attacked the rocket launchers used by Hezbollah after a barrage of some 25 rockets targeted Kiryat Shmona after a barrage of 30 projectiles targeted the area of Meron in Safed. Some of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

The IDF said it had attacked the rocket launchers used by Hezbollah after a barrage of some 25 rockets targeted Kiryat Shmona after a barrage of 30 projectiles targeted the area of Meron in Safed. Some of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

The IDF said it had attacked the rocket launchers used by Hezbollah after a barrage of some 25 rockets targeted Kiryat Shmona after a barrage of 30 projectiles targeted the area of Meron in Safed. Some of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.