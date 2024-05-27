Hezbollah rockets target Galilee causing damage, fires

Hezbollah rocket fire continued into the evening hours on Monday. targeting the Upper and Western Galilee after firing throughout the day.
The IDF said it had attacked the rocket launchers used by Hezbollah after a barrage of some 25 rockets targeted Kiryat Shmona after a barrage of 30 projectiles targeted the area of Meron in Safed. Some of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.
A Home in Kiryat Shmona took a direct hit and fires broke out in the surrounding areas.
The home owners were evacuated from the city at the start of the war and returned to assess the damage. "We were sent pictures of our house after it was hit by the rockets, they said. "There is a gaping hole in the wall leading to the childrens' rooms," owner Shosh Avraham said.
"Other homes on our street were hit yesterday and I hoped ours would be spared but I am thankful that no one was hurt," she said after seeing her home for 30-years damaged.
The Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen channel said earlier that the IDF had killed a senior operative of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad near the Lebanese border with Syria.