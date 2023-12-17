Iran announces execution of spy for Israel

Iran announced it executed a "Zionist agent" on Saturday, who it says provided information to the Mossad. Unlike previous cases, however, the name of the "agent" was not published nor the date he was arrested.
The official news agency of the judicial authorities in Iran, Mizan Online, announced Saturday that the death row inmate, who was denied the right to appeal his severe sentence, collected and provided classified information and passed on photographs and documents to representatives of various foreign intelligence agencies, including "Mossad agents." The report did not clarify whether those agents were Israelis or people with foreign citizenships who were also recruited to spy for Israel.
The executed Iranian was identified as a resident of Balochistan, a poor province in the southwest of Iran where most of the residents are from the Sunni Muslimminority. According to the claim, the operators gave the man a list of "intelligence tasks," and in exchange for performing them deposited funds for him in a bank account. According to estimates, "Agent X" was captured in April of this year with three other people accused of espionage.
Iran announces with some regularity the arrests of citizens accused of spying for Israel.
Meanwhile, in the province of Balochistan there was an attack on a police station over the weekend which ended in the death of 11 policemen.