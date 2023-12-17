Iran announces execution of spy for Israel

Iran announced it executed a "Zionist agent" on Saturday, who it says provided information to the Mossad. Unlike previous cases, however, the name of the "agent" was not published nor the date he was arrested.

Iran announced it executed a "Zionist agent" on Saturday, who it says provided information to the Mossad. Unlike previous cases, however, the name of the "agent" was not published nor the date he was arrested.

Iran announced it executed a "Zionist agent" on Saturday, who it says provided information to the Mossad. Unlike previous cases, however, the name of the "agent" was not published nor the date he was arrested.

The official news agency of the judicial authorities in Iran, Mizan Online, announced Saturday that the death row inmate, who was denied the right to appeal his severe sentence, collected and provided classified information and passed on photographs and documents to representatives of various foreign intelligence agencies, including "Mossad agents." The report did not clarify whether those agents were Israelis or people with foreign citizenships who were also recruited to spy for Israel.

The official news agency of the judicial authorities in Iran, Mizan Online, announced Saturday that the death row inmate, who was denied the right to appeal his severe sentence, collected and provided classified information and passed on photographs and documents to representatives of various foreign intelligence agencies, including "Mossad agents." The report did not clarify whether those agents were Israelis or people with foreign citizenships who were also recruited to spy for Israel.

The official news agency of the judicial authorities in Iran, Mizan Online, announced Saturday that the death row inmate, who was denied the right to appeal his severe sentence, collected and provided classified information and passed on photographs and documents to representatives of various foreign intelligence agencies, including "Mossad agents." The report did not clarify whether those agents were Israelis or people with foreign citizenships who were also recruited to spy for Israel.