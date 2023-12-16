Hezbollah says attacked 2 IDF positions; Iran executes Mossad spay, IRNA

At least 12 Hamas terrorists were killed in the Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City the IDF said on Saturday. they were hiding in two schools and were uncovered by troops. Others who were nearby, surrendered to the forces.

The military said that although its forces have been operating in the neighborhood since the ground offensive began, they still encounter terrorists there.

2 View gallery IDF strikes Hamas targets in Gaza ( Photo: Ariel Schalit / AP )

Lebanese media affiliated with the Hezbollah terror group said on Saturday that 2 IDF positions were attacked and that the military responded with strikes on south Lebanon. Earlier, Sirens were heard in the upper Galilee region warning of incoming fire.

In the south, rockets targeting the Gaza border area resumed after a 14 hour lull but continued into the morning hours. The IDF struck Hamas targets in Gaza

A spokesperson for the Houthis in Yemen said any hostile move against Yemen will have dire consequences and great costs. "The Houthis will not abandon the Palestinian cause, regardless of any U.S., Israeli, or Western threats," he said, adding that operations against Israel will continue," Ali al-Qahoum, member of the Houthi group's Ansarullah politburo, told Al Mayadeen TV late on Friday.

Earlier, the Houthis struck two Liberian-flagged ships in the Bab al-Mandab Strait causing a fire on one of the. Danish shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk said it would pause all container shipments through the Red Sea until further notice. German container line Hapag Lloyd said it was considering a similar move.

2 View gallery A Houthi fighter on after boarding the Galaxy Leader off Yemen earlier in the week ( Photo: Yahya Arhab / EPA )

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking, said on Thursday that Washington wanted the "broadest possible" maritime coalition to protect ships and signal to the Houthis that attacks would not be tolerated.