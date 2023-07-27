Holocaust survivor who celebrated life by eating falafel dies at 93

David (Dugo) Leitner, a Holocaust survivor who marked his survival by eating falafel each year on January 18, the day of the Auschwitz Death March, symbolizing the triumph of life, passed away Thursday at the Hadassah Medical Center.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

Over the years, Leitner's personal initiative became a widely observed commemoration day in Israel and worldwide. Earlier this year, President Isaac Herzog hosted Leitner at his office, further honoring the tradition.

4 View gallery David (Dugo) Leitner ( Photo: Operation Dugo )

On January 18, 1945, at the age of 14, Leitner was part of the Auschwitz Death March alongside approximately 60,000 prisoners. Amid the hardships of the march, he dreamed of bagels, circular bread rolls, which his mother had promised he would eat in the Land of Israel. He survived, immigrated to Israel and continued his tradition of eating falafel each year on January 18, symbolizing the victory of life.

In January of this year, during his visit to the President's Residence, Leitner shared his story with Herzog, saying, "Operation Dugo is a special day during which we remember all those who embarked on the Death Marches but did not survive to reach the Land of Israel. Alongside commemorating the victories of hundreds of thousands of survivors who endured the journeys and camps."

4 View gallery David (Dugo) Leitner and President Isaac Herzog with a plate of falafel

The Testimony House Museum initiated Operation Dugo, which transformed this private custom into a global event where thousands of people in Israel and around the world participate virtually, eating falafel in unison with Dugo's personal tradition.

Last year, Operation Dugo became an unprecedented international event, with thousands of people in dozens of countries around the globe commemorating Dugo's victory and the triumph of all Holocaust survivors by eating falafel. Individuals from France, South Africa, Egypt, Australia, Denmark, Switzerland, Dubai and other nations were photographed eating falafel to honor the victory. Even at Auschwitz in Poland, a circle was formed as an Israeli was captured in a photo, showing solidarity while eating falafel.

4 View gallery David Leitner ( Photo: Erez Kaganovich )

Rachel Rosenman Ofer, the director of the Testimony House Museum, which initiated Operation Dugo, said, "Dugo symbolizes the incredible triumph of hundreds of thousands of Jews who survived the Holocaust, made Aliyah to Israel and established their homes and families in the State of Israel. Dugo was a unique symbol of spiritual victory, and thanks to these rare qualities, he managed to rally an entire nation to an exceptional operation that paid tribute to Holocaust survivors and victims. We will deeply miss dear Dugo."

4 View gallery David Leitner eating falafel outside the Testimony House Museum ( Photo: The Testimony House Museum )

"On a cold winter day in January 1945, in temperatures of 18 degrees below zero, a 14-year-old boy, weak and beaten by hunger, set out on what would be called the Death March," said Speaker of the Knesset Amir Ohana. "I had the privilege of meeting Dugo for the first time several years ago when I visited the moshav he helped establish, Moshav Nir Galim. I had the honor and pleasure of hosting him for a second time at the beginning of the year when I welcomed him to the Speaker of the Knesset's Office. We talked, laughed, and, of course, ate falafel together.