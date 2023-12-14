US attacked 97 times in Iraq, Syria, Pentagon officials says

U.S. force have come under attack 97 times by missiles and attack drones, in Syria and Iraq since October 17, a pentagon official said on Thursday. Speaking to the Qatari based Al Jazeera network the official said that this week alone, American troops were targeted five times.

A missile strike on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad last week was an uptick in the attacks after Iran-backed Kata'ib Hezbollah and other pro-Iranian militias had previously targeted only military bases and troops.

2 View gallery The U.S. embassy in Baghdad ( Photo:Khalid Mohammed / AP )

According to a report in the UK based, Qatari owned Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Iraqi officials said some arrests were made of people suspected of involvement in the attack on the embassy.

Saudi Arabia's Al Arabiya network reported that a spokesperson for Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said the security forces succeeded in identifying the perpetrators of the attack after considerable intelligence efforts. He said some were arrested but did not specify how many. Al-Sudani condemned the attacks claiming they were a threat to national security and stability but also criticized U.S. counter-strikes as a violation of his country’s sovereignty.

The U.S. insisted it had a right to defend itself against attack and sources quoted in the report, noted said the Iraqi government condemned the attack on the embassy but not the strikes targeting the U.S. forces.

Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported that Al-Sudani spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken who cautioned against continued assaults by the armed factions against American bases in Iraq and Syria. The Prime Minister reiterated his county's commitment to protect diplomatic missions and said his security services were able to provide that protection without outside interference.

2 View gallery Iraq Iran-backed militias including al-Nujaba and Kataib Hezbollah in funeral for five militants killed in a U.S. strike ( Photo: Ahmad Al Rubaye / AFP )

Blinken responded by alluding that a failure by the Iraqi government to protect American interests, has prompted the U.S. to take action against the Iran-backed militias and their leaders.