Brazil cracks down on Hezbollah cell plotting attacks on Jewish institutions

Federal police in Brazil detained two suspects with links to Hezbollah who were allegedly planning attacks against Jewish targets in the Latin American country, Brazilian media reported on Wednesday.

The suspects are believed to have plotted attacks on Jewish institutions across Brazil, including synagogues. During the police sweep, two men were arrested on suspicion of recruiting for terrorist groups in Brazil. The operation entailed coordinated raids on 11 targets spanning the states of São Paulo and Minas Gerais, as well as the capital city of Brasília.

2 View gallery Hezbollah terrorists ( Photo: AP )

The police have indicated that the recruiters, as well as those recruited into the terrorist cells, may face sentences of up to 15 years in prison. According to investigators, Hezbollah funded the suspects and recruited them to orchestrate terror attacks in Brazil.

Reports have long emerged of individuals in South America raising funds for Hezbollah. In 2018, the U.S. identified Hezbollah operative Assad Ahmad Barakat as a significant fundraiser for the group and was apprehended in Brazil following an arrest warrant from Paraguay for suspected identity theft.

2 View gallery Hezbollah operative Assad Ahmad Barakat

In 2014, the police pointed to a link between Hezbollah and the São Paulo-based PCC cartel, a group previously recognized by the U.S. government as a leading criminal organization in Brazil and a major global threat.