Israel Police says thus far 843 civilians murdered in Hamas attack, identified; Hamas weapons developer killed in strike

Israel police said the thus far, one month after the murderous Hamas attack on Israel, 843 bodies were identified. Earlier the IDF named Chief Sgt. (Res.) Yaakov Ozeri as the latest fatality in the fighting in Gaza and says 32 of its force have been killed since the ground offensive began.

The IDF said its forces killed Mohsen Abu Zina, who was an expert in developing strategic weapons and rockets used by Hamas terrorists, in a raid overnight.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted late on Tuesday to censure Democrat Rashida Tlaib for "promoting false narratives" on the Hamas Octber 7 attack on Israel and “calling for the destruction of the state of Israel,” in a 234 to 188 vote after 22 Democrats joined most Republicans.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday evening that he asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a pause in fighting in Gaza during a call on Monday . A White House spokesperson previously said the two leaders discussed the potential for "tactical pauses" in fighting in Gaza for humanitarian reasons and possible hostage releases during their conversation on Monday. Meanwhile, Axios reported that Biden has told Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu that a three-day fighting pause could help secure release of some hostages.

At the same time the White House said that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris emphasized in a call with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday the importance of protecting civilian lives and respecting international humanitarian law, the White House said in a statement.

The White House also indicated that the United States would oppose a reoccupation of Gaza by Israel's military in post-conflict Gaza. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters Tuesday that the U.S. is talking to Israel about "the day after the war" in Gaza and that Hamas "cannot be part of this equation." Kirby also acknowledged that "Hamas has genocidal intentions against the residents of Israel." Kirby said that Israel and the United States are friends and do not have to agree on every single issue. He also noted that more Americans are expected to be among the foreign citizens who leave Gaza through the Rafah crossing.

The United States does not support any forced relocation of Palestinians outside of Gaza and this is not something that Washington is pursuing or is on the table, U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said at a daily news briefing on Tuesday. Patel also said Washington was opposed to any re-occupation of Gaza by Israel.

He was responding to a question about comments by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu telling ABC television Israel will "for an indefinite period" have the overall security responsibility for the Palestinian enclave.ir defenses intercepted a “suspicious aerial target” identified approaching Israeli airspace from Lebanon, the IDF said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a nationally televised address Tuesday evening that "we have eliminated thousands of terrorists above and below the ground. Hamas is discovering that we are reaching places it never thought we would reach."

Netanyahu also referred to the northern border: "If Hezbollah chooses to enter the war, it will make the mistake of its life." Netanyahu emphasized that there will be no cease-fire without the return of the hostages.

He said to the families of the hostages: "We are working on all fronts to return your loved ones home. The military action is an essential part of this effort."