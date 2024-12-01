Fragment from Yemeni missile falls in Jerusalem-area playground

A missile fragment launched from Yemen by the Houthis struck a playground in Tzur Hadassah, near Jerusalem; Residents say this is the fourth time there was a fall and no siren was activated, citing a similar incident in September when debris landed nearby

Gilad Cohen|
Residents of Tzur Hadassah woke Sunday morning to the news that a fragment from a Houthi missile fired from Yemen had landed in a local playground. According to residents, this marks the fourth time the community near Jerusalem has experienced such incidents without a warning siren being activated.
While some residents heard sirens from nearby Beit Shemesh, others only learned about the incident when the local council issued a statement.
The rocket fragment that was found in a local playground
(Photo: Tzur Hadassah)
“At 6:40 a.m., interception sounds were heard,” the council reported. “A missile launched from Yemen was successfully intercepted without casualties or direct hits. Although the launch and interception occurred outside our area, a fragment fell in the Keshet playground. Damage to the fence and grass was minimal and is being addressed. Authorities, including Home Front Command representatives, are onsite, and updates will follow as needed.”
David, a Tzur Hadassah resident, expressed frustration with the incident.
“This is the third or even fourth time fragments have fallen here without warning. We’ve seen them land in football fields, private gardens and on roads. We can’t rely on luck forever. While some nearby sirens can be heard faintly, the fact that no alarms go off in our community is unacceptable. I raised the issue with the council head this morning, but it’s unclear if it’s up to them or Home Front Command.”
A fragment from a September attack
(Photo: Israel Police)
A similar event occurred on September 28, when large missile fragments landed on Route 375 near Tzur Hadassah and a nearby sports field after an interception, also without triggering sirens. “Our luck will eventually run out,” one resident warned.
In response to the recurring incidents, local council head Tomer Moskowitz met Sunday with Col. Yigal Dahan, the commander overseeing Tzur Hadassah for the Home Front Command, and his team. Moskowitz reiterated the need to expand the warning system to prevent unannounced missile fragments from falling in the area. Dahan assured that the issue is under review by senior officials in both the Home Front Command and the Air Force, expressing hope for a resolution soon.
Moskowitz also directly appealed to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, seeking his assistance in expediting a decision on the matter.
