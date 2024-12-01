Fragment from Yemeni missile falls in Jerusalem-area playground

While some residents heard sirens from nearby Beit Shemesh, others only learned about the incident when the local council issued a statement.
“At 6:40 a.m., interception sounds were heard,” the council reported. “A missile launched from Yemen was successfully intercepted without casualties or direct hits. Although the launch and interception occurred outside our area, a fragment fell in the Keshet playground. Damage to the fence and grass was minimal and is being addressed. Authorities, including Home Front Command representatives, are onsite, and updates will follow as needed.”
David, a Tzur Hadassah resident, expressed frustration with the incident.
“This is the third or even fourth time fragments have fallen here without warning. We’ve seen them land in football fields, private gardens and on roads. We can’t rely on luck forever. While some nearby sirens can be heard faintly, the fact that no alarms go off in our community is unacceptable. I raised the issue with the council head this morning, but it’s unclear if it’s up to them or Home Front Command.”
A similar event occurred on September 28, when large missile fragments landed on Route 375 near Tzur Hadassah and a nearby sports field after an interception, also without triggering sirens. “Our luck will eventually run out,” one resident warned.
In response to the recurring incidents, local council head Tomer Moskowitz met Sunday with Col. Yigal Dahan, the commander overseeing Tzur Hadassah for the Home Front Command, and his team. Moskowitz reiterated the need to expand the warning system to prevent unannounced missile fragments from falling in the area. Dahan assured that the issue is under review by senior officials in both the Home Front Command and the Air Force, expressing hope for a resolution soon.
Moskowitz also directly appealed to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, seeking his assistance in expediting a decision on the matter.