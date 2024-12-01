Fragment from Yemeni missile falls in Jerusalem-area playground

had landed in a local playground. According to residents, this marks the fourth time the community near Jerusalem has experienced such incidents without a warning siren being activated.

“At 6:40 a.m., interception sounds were heard,” the council reported. “A missile launched from Yemen was successfully intercepted without casualties or direct hits. Although the launch and interception occurred outside our area, a fragment fell in the Keshet playground. Damage to the fence and grass was minimal and is being addressed. Authorities, including Home Front Command representatives, are onsite, and updates will follow as needed.”

