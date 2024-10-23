Israel issues urgent travel warning for Sri Lanka amid terror threat

The National Security Council (NSC) issued an urgent travel advisory on Wednesday, urging Israeli nationals in Sri Lanka to immediately leave the Arugam Bay area and coastal regions in the south and west of the island.

The warning follows incoming intelligence regarding a potential terrorist threat targeting tourist areas and beaches.

2 View gallery Arugam Bay, Sri Lanka ( Photo: Shutterstock )

In recent days, the NSC received intelligence about plans for an attack specifically aimed at Israelis, with Arugam Bay being a primary focus. According to officials, there is a "credible alert about a terrorist cell already in motion." This is reminiscent of similar threats against Israelis in Turkey in the summer of 2022 , officials added.

“There may be more than one cell involved,” said a senior security official. “We are dealing with an immediate threat, and the highest level of alert has been raised in the beach and tourist areas. There is ongoing intelligence and counterterrorism activity, with local authorities cooperating fully. Until the situation is neutralized, this remains a very hot issue.”

The Mossad is leading the operation, warning of an "escalating level of threats and intent to attack Israelis worldwide" since the outbreak of the war in October last year. The scope of the threats has required a vast global deployment of Mossad operatives.

Sri Lankan police have acknowledged the risk to Israelis in the region, setting up roadblocks and conducting vehicle checks. The U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka also issued a travel advisory, citing "credible information about an imminent attack targeting popular tourist areas in Arugam Bay."

Security officials estimate there are hundreds of Israelis currently on the island. “We are not calling for an immediate airlift,” the senior official added. “We are trying to reduce the threat by advising those on the beaches to relocate to Colombo or other cities, depending on availability, and to avoid staying near the beaches. Those who can book flights and conclude their vacations are encouraged to do so, but there is no airlift planned at the moment.”

The NSC has called for Israelis to leave the Arugam Bay area and beaches in the south and west of Sri Lanka, including in Ahangama, Galle, Hikkaduwa and Weligama, immediately. The threat level has been raised to level 4 in these regions. "Those leaving these areas should either exit the country or at least relocate to Colombo, where there is a stronger security presence," the advisory said.

In the rest of Sri Lanka, the threat level has been raised to level 3, with Israelis advised to postpone non-essential travel to the country.

The NSC also urged Israelis in Sri Lanka to take precautions: avoid displaying Israeli identity markers in public, including wearing shirts with Hebrew or any symbols revealing nationality and religion, and to avoid gatherings of Israelis in unsecured public areas. In the event of suspicious activity, they are advised to contact local security forces.

